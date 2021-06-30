Harbour announces retirement as Baylor track coach

"I tried hard to honor Coach Hart and his legacy," Harbour said. "Don't just be the coach who follows the legend, let the legend coach with you. It gave him a chance to coach for 14 more years."

Harbour coached a multitude of national champions, All-Americans and Big 12 champions during his head coaching tenure. Baylor will be represented in the upcoming Olympics by Trayvon Bromell in the 100 meters and KC Lightfoot in the pole vault while Wil London III was selected to the 4x400-meter relay pool.

"Coach Harbour has been a tremendous leader for the Baylor track and field programs for the past 16 years, and we are grateful for his dedication to building upon the tradition of excellence established by his predecessor, Coach Clyde Hart," said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. "Coach Harbour has had a positive impact on countless student-athletes during his coaching career. ... He led his program in a first-class manner, never compromised and humbly shared his faith with everyone who touched his program."

One of the top moments for Harbour came in 2017 when his women's team won the Big 12 Indoor Championship, the first non-cross country women's title in program history. He was named the 2017 Big 12 Indoor Coach of the Year.