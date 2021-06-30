Harbour announces retirement as Baylor track coach

After 16 highly successful seasons as Baylor's head track and field coach, Todd Harbour announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Harbour's Baylor roots go back to when he was an All-America athlete who finished second in the NCAA 1,500 meters in 1979, 1980 and 1981. Harbour won the silver medal at the Pan Am Games in 1979 and was ranked ninth in the world in the 1,500 meters in 1982.
Harbour returned to Baylor in 2000 as an assistant coach under Clyde Hart before being named head coach in 2005. Harbour, 62, said he and his wife, Cindy, plan to move to South Texas where they grew up.
"I've been thinking about it the last couple of years, and it's a good time to step away and leave the program in good shape," Harbour said. "There’s always a sadness when you've been doing something for so long. I've only had two jobs, this and Riesel (head football coach), but this is the right time. Cindy and I have been here in Central Texas for 41 years. It's time to get back down to South Texas."
Harbour helped build Baylor's cross country and track and field teams into one of the nation's most successful and prominent programs. Under his watch, Baylor posted 31 national top 25 finishes including 10 top 10 finishes.
Though Hart retired as Baylor's head coach in 2005, he continued to assist Harbour as director of track and field. Harbour was always glad to have his mentor as part of the program.
"I tried hard to honor Coach Hart and his legacy," Harbour said. "Don't just be the coach who follows the legend, let the legend coach with you. It gave him a chance to coach for 14 more years."
Harbour coached a multitude of national champions, All-Americans and Big 12 champions during his head coaching tenure. Baylor will be represented in the upcoming Olympics by Trayvon Bromell in the 100 meters and KC Lightfoot in the pole vault while Wil London III was selected to the 4x400-meter relay pool.
"Coach Harbour has been a tremendous leader for the Baylor track and field programs for the past 16 years, and we are grateful for his dedication to building upon the tradition of excellence established by his predecessor, Coach Clyde Hart," said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. "Coach Harbour has had a positive impact on countless student-athletes during his coaching career. ... He led his program in a first-class manner, never compromised and humbly shared his faith with everyone who touched his program."
One of the top moments for Harbour came in 2017 when his women's team won the Big 12 Indoor Championship, the first non-cross country women's title in program history. He was named the 2017 Big 12 Indoor Coach of the Year.
"When you talk about great memories, the conference title was a big one," Harbour said. "That was a special group of young ladies. That was a lot of fun because it was something that a lot of people said we couldn't do, and we were able to pull that off."
Baylor's program received a major boost when the Clyde Hart Track & Field stadium opened in 2015. The $18.1 million facility accommodates 5,200 spectators and features a state-of-the-art track and outstanding venues for field events.
"Building the track was a highlight," Harbour said. "From the first time the plans were drawn out, it took 10 years. It's a tremendous facility that's first class in every way. We're proud of it, and I think it gives them a great opportunity to recruit and know they're going to be taken care of in one of the top training rooms in the country."
Baylor will conduct a national search for Harbour's successor.
One of Baylor's most legendary track athletes (Class of 1981), Harbour holds school-record marks in the 1,500 and the mile run. His 3:50.34 run at Oslo, Norway, his senior year, is still the fastest mile ever run by a collegiate athlete. He was a five-time All-American and a 10-time Southwest Conference Champion. His eight individual conference titles are the most in Baylor history.
Harbour won the 1979 Pan Am Games Silver Medal, was ranked ninth in the world in 1982, and ran 54 sub-four-minute miles. He ran professionally from 1981-87 as a Nike athlete. He was inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in 2017 and is also a member of the Rio Grande Valley Hall of Fame.