Harrison shows off expansive talent in Baylor volleyball wins

There were some times in 2020 after she first transferred to Baylor where Lauren Harrison thought, “Wow, will I ever do anything right on defense?”

Why, yes. Yes, she will.

Harrison, a former All-American hitter, showed off her ever-growing evolution as a blocker as the 15th-ranked BU volleyball team rejected Arizona State, 25-16, 25-23, 25-17, on Saturday in Baylor Invitational action at the Ferrell Center.

Then later on Saturday night, Baylor dispatched Evansville, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10, to complete a perfect 3-0 run through its home tournament.

Against Arizona State (5-4), Harrison made her presence known whether she was thwarting the Sun Devils’ attacks or finishing off her own. Harrison totaled a team-high four blocks to go with 13 kills. With each time she nullified an ASU kill attempt, she spun and yelled in jubilation to her team, an enormous smile creasing her face.

“Honestly, I think it might be more fun,” said Harrison, when asked if a block is as enjoyable as a kill. “When I came to Baylor, I was not a good blocker. Just to see my work in practice show up, and then Coach always tells us that blocking is a mindset. So every time I go up, I think, ‘I’m grabbing this ball, I’m going to embarrass you.’”

In the third set, Baylor (6-2) dialed up the heat and scored seven of the first eight points. When Harrison came up with an emphatic block of ASU’s Leah Miller to give the Bears that 7-1 lead, it led to a Sun Devil timeout call and an enthusiastic high-five between Harrison and Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre.

“It’s huge, because it’s fun," McGuyre said. "She’ll tell you, she felt like she was getting yelled at for blocking for a year. Those (conversations) aren’t fun for either of us, but we’re putting the work in.

"But, for me, I love seeing her emotion come out. She’ll get kills, but the block is a combination of attitude and smile and joy. You wave the finger, ‘Yeah, let’s go!’ Fist pumps. This game is designed to be fun and joyful. We talk about joy all the time. When she gets tons of blocks, it’s joyful for me. I was ready to chest bump.”

Just as a couple of boxers or MMA fighters might size one another up at the start of a match, the Bears and Sun Devils opened by swapping jabs on the scoreboard. They traded the lead back and forth, and found themselves tied eight different times, the last at 11-11.

But then Baylor started landing some heavier body blows, aided by the power of Texas A&M transfer Mallory Talbert, who finished with 11 kills with a .450 hitting percentage. Finally, on set point, Harrison closed off the hitting lane of ASU’s Marta Levinska — described as a “stud hitter" by McGuyre — for the clinching block.

Things proved even tighter in the second set. Baylor aided Arizona State’s cause by committing five service errors, sailing several serves long of the back line. But the Bears came up with the points they needed to capture the set win, including a kill from freshman opposite side hitter Allie Sczech to get to 24 points, and then another potent putaway from Harrison on set point.

You’d never be able to tell that BU setter Averi Carlson is a freshman without glancing at the roster first. Carlson demonstrated a deep understanding of where to feed the ball, and finished with 38 assists. There’s a reason she was the top-ranked recruit in Baylor program history as well as the Big 12 coaches’ pick as Preseason Rookie of the Year.

“She makes great decisions,” McGuyre said. “The game happens really fast, and her decisions are so good. I feel like we’ve yet to see Averi really force a ball and not have a good swing because she forced it.”

Meanwhile, like any true giver, Carlson deflected any credit to her teammates.

“Our (back-row) passing was awesome,” Carlson said. “I just have connections with all the hitters, which helps a lot, and I trust them in any situation.”

You kind of knew it was Baylor’s day when the Bears somehow managed an whoops, excuse-me kill in the third set. The Sun Devils whacked a hard-hit spike toward the middle of the court, and BU senior Kara McGhee turned her shoulder out of protective instinct. The ball ended up ricocheting off her shoulder blade and flying back over the net for a point.

“That was my first time seeing that,” Harrison said, laughing.

McGhee produced 10 kills (including the one accident) with a .562 hitting percentage, while Sczech and Riley Simpson picked up seven kills each. Libero Lauren Briseno provided steady passing with 20 digs.

In the Saturday night match against Evansville, Baylor powered its attacks at a dominant .677 clip. Harrison swatted a team-best 11 kills, while Elise McGhee punched eight kills in eight swings for a 1.000 hitting percentage.

Baylor will next play at home Tuesday against North Texas.