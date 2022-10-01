Harrison's double-double fuels Baylor's five-set win

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Behind the first double-double of the season from Lauren Harrison, the 13th-ranked Baylor volleyball team outlasted Kansas in five sets, 13-25, 27-25, 25-17, 13-25, 15-9, on Saturday.

It was a nice bounce-back effort for Baylor (12-3, 2-1) after the Bears saw a 10-match winning streak come to an end at Iowa State on Wednesday.

Harrison, in her second match back after returning from injury, did a lot of the heavy lifting, with 22 kills and 10 digs. The McGhee sisters combined for 25 kills, with Elise tagging 14 and Kara adding 11.

Kansas (12-4, 2-2) got 15 kills each from Ayah Elnady and London Davis.

Baylor returns home to face Oklahoma Wednesday.