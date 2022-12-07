Harrison's rise as fierce finisher required patience, perseverance

Don’t let the dimples distract you from the fact that Lauren Harrison is a stone-cold killer.

A killer of volleyballs, mind you. If your name is Wilson or Mikasa or Molten, watch out. Invade her personal space and Harrison will melt you into molten lava.

Harrison, a fifth-year Baylor senior from Stone Mountain, Ga., leads the fourth-seeded Bears (25-6) with 340 kills on the season, averaging 3.58 kills per set. She also has accumulated 185 digs and 50 blocks, career highs for both categories.

But Harrison’s journey to becoming the most prolific finisher on a national-contending volleyball power required patience and perseverance. She didn’t get there overnight.

Harrison comes from an athletic family. One older brother, Emerson, played soccer at Appalachian State, another older brother Christian played basketball at Georgia. Moreover, she is the niece of Buck Williams, one of the NBA’s best power forwards in the 1980s.

Lauren’s first love was tennis, but she eventually gravitated to the volleyball court. She rapidly made a name for herself in the club volleyball scene, receiving her first college letter when she was still an eighth grader.

Harrison committed to the University of North Carolina as a 15-year-old and eventually signed with the Tar Heels in November of her senior year. That brought a moment of triumph and relief, but later in her senior year she experienced devastation when she wrecked her knee, tearing her ACL in a powder-puff football game.

Enrolling in college while still wearing a knee brace wasn’t exactly what Harrison had imagined. But that wasn’t the only uncomfortable fit in Chapel Hill. After she finished her rehabilitation and made it back to the court, she discovered that UNC didn’t quite feel like home.

“Before I got there, I got injured and had to sit out for a year, which is tough for anyone,” Harrison said. “Once I started playing, I just realized that the school wasn’t for me. I was grateful for all the opportunities I had there, but I wanted to move on to something different. So that’s where I found Baylor.”

Harrison had options. Not only had she been an Under Armour All-American in high school, but she showed she had the launch codes to the missile silo in her one season on the court with the Tar Heels. Harrison led UNC with 350 kills in 2018-19 as a redshirt freshman and earned first-team All-ACC honors.

But something tugged at her gut, telling her it was time for a change.

“I just entered the portal not knowing much about it,” Harrison said. “I was taking it a step at a time. Baylor reached out to me about coming on a visit. I think it might have been a Tuesday or Wednesday. They reached out to me and by Friday I was in Waco on my visit. Then that weekend I committed. That was the beginning of my Baylor journey.”

Harrison said Baylor “fit the picture perfectly” as a new college home. She was impressed by BU’s strong academic reputation and Top 25 volleyball program. But beyond those attributes, she felt a deep sense of connection with the Bears’ players and coaches.

“The staff, the team, was really welcoming when I came on my visit,” she said. “So, it just made it even better and made my decision even easier that Baylor was the place to be.”

Harrison’s arrival at Baylor coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic upon the country. That was a challenge, to say the least, especially since the quarantine restrictions presented a hindrance to getting to know her new teammates.

Speaking of those teammates, Harrison didn’t have to look hard to realize just how much talent the Bears were loaded with on their roster and even at her own position of outside hitter. She had been the focal point of the attack at UNC.

But at Baylor, she found herself surrounded by an entire constellation of stars. By her second season at Baylor in 2021-22, the Bears featured three former All-Americans at the same outside hitter position in Yossiana Pressley, Avery Skinner and Harrison.

Some athletes might be frustrated by such a logjam. Harrison used it to tap deep into her competitive spirit.

“I don’t think it was tough. Honestly, I think it helped me elevate my game to the next level,” she said. “Because I’m a competitor naturally and always want to compete. So practicing against and playing with Yossi and Avery all the time in practice really helped me raise my level.”

Harrison said she used those two hitters as college professors of sorts. She watched them and learned new tricks and tips that she added to her own game.

“From Yossi I took how she was aggressive all the time. It didn’t matter the situation she was in, her mentality was to go for the kill every play,” Harrison said. “I think that was my mentality when I came here as well, but just making sure I thought that at all times instead of just some parts of the match. Then Avery was very smart with her court vision and how she saw things and openings. I think I just learned from that and implemented it to my game as well.”

Baylor head coach Ryan McGuyre routinely uses five verbs to describe what he wants he wants his hitters to do: Annihilate, Elevate (literally, jump high), Locate, Deviate and Humiliate. With Harrison, you could maybe throw one more in there: Encapsulate, because she’s managed to grow and condense all of those facets into one fully-developed package.

“I think she came in as an annihilator and then she’s added those four other areas,” McGuyre said. “Also, this year she’s hitting out of the back row much more than she’s ever done in her career. It’s helped us develop (as a team) as well.”

Following this season, Harrison plans to stay at Baylor to complete her master’s degree before pursuing a professional volleyball career in Europe.

But she’s still got kills to complete and smiles to unveil first. McGuyre spoke endearingly about Harrison’s trademark dimples on Baylor’s Senior Day. It’s fairly common for the BU senior to swat down a spike and then to turn to her teammates with a cheeky grin.

Hey, she may be a killer, but she’s one who truly loves her work.

“The competitor and the killer mentality is always there, but at the end of the day I do want to play with joy,” Harrison said. “And I hope that others see that, too.”