Head in the game: Lady Bears' Carrington brings a football mentality to the court

DiJonai Carrington has made a name for herself as a basketball player at two of the top college programs in the nation.
She was an All-Pac 12 performer at Stanford as a junior two years ago and she’s currently having a major impact as Baylor’s sixth woman.
But deep down, Carrington actually has the heart and mind of a football player.
As an elementary school student, Carrington played tackle football in youth programs, then continued to play on her middle school’s flag football team.
She was in high school when her brother, Darren Carrington II, left home to play college football at Oregon. At that time, she became a sounding board when her father wanted to talk football.
Oh, by the way, Darren Carrington Sr. played eight seasons in the NFL as a defensive back for the Broncos, Lions, Chargers, Jaguars and Raiders. His career highlights include playing in Super Bowl XXIV as a member of the Broncos and intercepting seven passes as a Charger in 1993.
So when he chatted about football with his daughter, he wasn’t just an arm-chair QB.
“He would tell me, ‘Oh, the safety’s got to keep his feet moving. He has to keep his feet moving. He can’t get stuck. He can’t let him get outside,’” DiJonai Carrington recalled. “He would say, ‘They should have gone to Cover-2.’ And I was like, ‘Well, what’s that?’ I would always pick his brain about that. He’ll still calls me and we’ll talk about football.”
Throughout this season, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey has talked about the physical presence that Carrington brings to the court. Carrington herself brought up her football background in describing her mentality in defending bigger players.
And then on Wednesday night, Carrington showed that her understanding of football defensive schemes has a tangible value for this Baylor women’s basketball team.
Three times in the first half of the Lady Bears’ victory over Texas Tech, Carrington came up with a steal on defense and immediately turned it into a transition basket on the other end.
That’s a different kind of pick six.
“You’re trying to read where the offense is looking, where they’re trying to go next,” Carrington said. “Where can you maybe gamble? Just like a safety. Where can you gamble and try to get an interception? I’ve really tried to hone in on my defense these last couple weeks and create havoc and create turnovers.”
Carrington had to sit out for more than four weeks in January due to a COVID-19 quarantine. When she came back to the lineup, the Lady Bears got a big boost.
On Jan. 31, Carrington scored 17 points with four assists and three steals to help Baylor defeat Iowa State in Ames, Iowa. That was her first time on the court post coronavirus break and it was a sign of things to come.
Carrington is averaging 15.5 points in the last four games while grabbing rebounds, blocking shots, dishing out assists and ripping steals.
“I think just as the (COVID-19) pause hit her, man, she was taking off,” Mulkey said. “She was comfortable, you could see it. Then, bam, she was hit with the pause and she had to stay away. I think she just picked up where she was starting to go before the pause.”
That might not be a coincidence either.
During an athletic career in which Carrington has played volleyball, softball, football and basketball, she’s had to overcome a lot. She had two ACL injuries in high school, more or less ending her volleyball career. A year ago at Stanford, she tweaked the knee injury she had sustained as a senior in high school, ending her last campaign for the Cardinal after just five games.
There was an uncomfortably similar feeling when she was watching the Lady Bears play without her in January.
“I kind of had a little bit of PTSD from last season of being out and injured,” Carrington said. “Especially those last two games, I was at the games, but I couldn’t play. It really took me back to those moments last season of being on the bench and having your sweat suit on and things like that. I think I almost mentally went back to that kind of place. But I was able to pull myself out, thankfully. I’m just really glad to be back.”
Carrington said she learned something different from each of her three knee injuries.
“It was kind of like, ‘Well, now what do I do?’ Because basketball was taken away from me for this period of time,” Carrington said. “The first one was kind of finding my identity in my faith and in God and in other things besides basketball. Basketball is something that I do, but it’s not at all who I am. It doesn’t define me or my purpose.”
The second time she had to battle back from injury, she learned how to persevere through rehab while still being a good teammate. Then last year, she focused that process into trying to meet the specific needs of each teammate.
Moving from Stanford to Baylor as a graduate transfer, Carrington met the challenge of fitting in while adapting to a new team culture.
“No two people are the same and no two people need the same thing,” Carrington said. “Everyone just needs something different. I think being on two teams with completely different personalities has allowed me to just be more observant of maybe this person needs a hug today. Maybe this person is having a rough day. They know they made a bad pass. It helps me to give them a little extra love and encouragement on the court. That goes a long way.”
Now in her fifth season in college basketball with the chance to pick up an optional year of eligibility in 2021-22, and given that she has been on and around teams her entire life, Carrington might be eligible for a doctorate in being a teammate.
Her expertise certainly shows when she talks about her goals and her role for each game.
“Personally, I’m not huge on stats. I’m more intangibles,” Carrington said. “Seeing those numbers on the stat sheet is definitely encouraging. But if we come out on top with a ‘W’ and I’m able to give my team whatever we needed that night, then it’s a good day for us as a Lady Bears team.”
BEAR FACTS: DiDi Richards has been cleared to play against Texas after leaving the Texas Tech game on Wednesday night. Richards took a hard fall after tumbling over Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. Richards, who had a Spinal Cord Injury Without Radiographic Abnormality (SCIWORA) during the preseason and suffered brief paralysis below the waist, remained on the floor for several minutes in the Texas Tech game. She eventually sat up, then stood and walked off the court with the help of Baylor staff members. After the game, Mulkey said Richards didn’t have any aggravation of the spinal cord injury, and only experienced concussion-like symptoms. Baylor associate director of athletic communications Kyle Robarts clarified that Richards passed pre-concussion tests with Baylor medical staff on Wednesday and was not required to enter concussion protocol.