Head in the game: Lady Bears' Carrington brings a football mentality to the court

Carrington said she learned something different from each of her three knee injuries.

“It was kind of like, ‘Well, now what do I do?’ Because basketball was taken away from me for this period of time,” Carrington said. “The first one was kind of finding my identity in my faith and in God and in other things besides basketball. Basketball is something that I do, but it’s not at all who I am. It doesn’t define me or my purpose.”

The second time she had to battle back from injury, she learned how to persevere through rehab while still being a good teammate. Then last year, she focused that process into trying to meet the specific needs of each teammate.

Moving from Stanford to Baylor as a graduate transfer, Carrington met the challenge of fitting in while adapting to a new team culture.

“No two people are the same and no two people need the same thing,” Carrington said. “Everyone just needs something different. I think being on two teams with completely different personalities has allowed me to just be more observant of maybe this person needs a hug today. Maybe this person is having a rough day. They know they made a bad pass. It helps me to give them a little extra love and encouragement on the court. That goes a long way.”