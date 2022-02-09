Healthy Bears find their happy place, stomp K-State

The Baylor women’s basketball team left the court feeling a lot better after playing Kansas State this time.

The No. 10 Bears dominated from early on and certainly starting in the middle of the second quarter on their way to dominating K-State, 95-50, on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

It had been 40 days since Baylor, limited in numbers by COVID-19 health and safety protocols, suffered a Big 12-opening loss in the Wildcats’ gym on Jan. 2. Immediately upon returning from the game, the Bears had five players test positive for the coronavirus.

That was then and this is now, though. Baylor showed Kansas State how good the Bears could be at full-throttle.

“We felt really confident,” Baylor center Queen Egbo said. “I could tell in warmups that we were feeling good. Our connection was there. It definitely started on defense. All five of us were helping each other out. As you can tell our defense soon translated into our offense. We were able to get easy buckets.”

Baylor guards Jordan Lewis and Sarah Andrews scored 24 and 19 points, respectively, and combined for 14 assists. As a team, Baylor had 30 assists on 35 made baskets.