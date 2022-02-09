Healthy Bears find their happy place, stomp K-State

The Baylor women’s basketball team left the court feeling a lot better after playing Kansas State this time.
The No. 10 Bears dominated from early on and certainly starting in the middle of the second quarter on their way to dominating K-State, 95-50, on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.
It had been 40 days since Baylor, limited in numbers by COVID-19 health and safety protocols, suffered a Big 12-opening loss in the Wildcats’ gym on Jan. 2. Immediately upon returning from the game, the Bears had five players test positive for the coronavirus.
That was then and this is now, though. Baylor showed Kansas State how good the Bears could be at full-throttle.
“We felt really confident,” Baylor center Queen Egbo said. “I could tell in warmups that we were feeling good. Our connection was there. It definitely started on defense. All five of us were helping each other out. As you can tell our defense soon translated into our offense. We were able to get easy buckets.”
Baylor guards Jordan Lewis and Sarah Andrews scored 24 and 19 points, respectively, and combined for 14 assists. As a team, Baylor had 30 assists on 35 made baskets.
The Bears were particularly good from the outside in this one. Andrews hit a shot-clock buzzer-beater 3-pointer from the left corner midway through the third quarter. At that point, Baylor was 10 of 15 from beyond the arc and Andrews’ shot gave her team a 62-31 advantage.
But Baylor was plenty good inside the arc as well. Egbo finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds while forward NaLyssa Smith had 22 points and seven boards.
On the other end of the floor, the Bears held Kansas State star center Ayoka Lee to eight points after she scored 32 against Baylor on her home court. As a team, the Wildcats shot 32.7% from the field. Kansas State guard Serenda Sundell, the Wildcats second-leading scorer at 9.7 points per game, left the game with an apparent leg injury in the first quarter and didn’t return.
With the win, Baylor (18-5, 8-3 Big 12) moves a game behind Iowa State and Oklahoma, who are in a tie atop the conference standings at 9-2. The Bears next chance to keep pace will be Saturday when they host West Virginia at 5 p.m. at the Ferrell Center. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers by 33 in Morgantown, W. Va., on Jan. 29.
It’s not hard to tell the Bears are starting to feel themselves, in stark contrast to their 68-59 loss at Kansas State.
“We couldn’t have gone up there, with the physical situation we were in when we went up there, we couldn’t have played the way we played today,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “It doesn’t mean we couldn’t have gone up there and won. But we couldn’t play with that intensity, on-ball pressure, denial and pace.”
Baylor took full advantage of a Kansas State meltdown midway through the second quarter.
The Bears were already leading 32-21 when Lee, battling for position with Egbo, tossed the Baylor player to the floor in the paint. Lee picked up her third foul on the play with 4:18 remaining in the half. Unhappy with the call, Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie gave the game officials an ear full and earned a technical foul.
Bears guard Ja’Mee Asberry went to the free-throw line and made one of two technical shots. Then Baylor worked the ball around the K-State zone to get an open look from the left corner, which Lewis drilled and put the Bears in front by 15.
Andrews kept it going on the next trip down the floor with a trey from up top and Caitlin Bickle made a jumper a minute later to cap an 11-0 run. By that point, Baylor had a 20-point lead and Mittie reinserted Lee in the game with three fouls as the Bears were about to be out of reach.
After Smith scored eight points in the first quarter, Baylor’s guards heated up in the second. Andrews hit 3 of 3 shots from beyond the arc and scored 11 in the quarter.
In all, the Bears tossed in 6 of 10 treys in the first half, effectively busting the Wildcats’ 2-3 zone defense.
“Getting into the paint first and getting paint touches and getting our bigs going, it collapsed the defense more and allowed us to have open shots,” Lewis said. “I think we just have to shoot the ball and make shots and today Sarah was on. Ja’Mee made some big shots.”
A hustle play got Baylor going early in the second quarter. When K-State’s Emilee Ebert made a high pass into the other end of the court, Asberry ran down the loose ball before the Wildcats could get to it. After grabbing the rock directly under her own basket, Asberry flipped it around her head to Lewis for a layup that put the Bears in front, 25-14.
“It was going to be an over-and-back and we had two players sprinting,” Collen said. “To me that said they wanted to win this game because it would’ve been easy to just let it be an over-and-back.”