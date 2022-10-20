Heart of Baylor defense: Doyle brings experience, knowledge to leadership role

When All-America safety Jalen Pitre and all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard graduated to the NFL, Dillon Doyle knew he had to be next in line to lead Baylor’s defense.

Doyle wanted the job, and felt he was the natural guy to fill it as a third-year starting inside linebacker who makes many of the defensive calls.

With his experience, talent and extraordinary knowledge of the game, Doyle wants to be the fifth-year senior that teammates seek for advice or to help them work through problems.

“I think the biggest thing with stepping up as a leader is just being authentic because Jalen and Terrel are definitely different leaders than I am,” Doyle said. “I think the most important thing is knowing your strengths and being aware of the weaknesses so that you can approach guys the right way.”

Helping linebacker Matt Jones work through an issue might be different than working with safety Al Walcott. It takes a lot of time and insight to know each of his teammates’ strengths and weaknesses, but Doyle has no problem delving deep below the surface to find answers.

“You need to treat each guy as an individual because certain guys need to be led certain ways and certain guys just need a friend and a partner to kind of guide them through the process,” Doyle said. “I think a lot of times leadership is viewed as maybe, if it were a climbing scenario, like somebody pulling with a rope. But I think really leadership a lot of the time is having a climbing buddy. Somebody as the guide who has walked the path before and saying ‘Hey, do you have any questions? Can I help you with anything? Is there something I can be doing better for you?’”

Doyle believes the Bears can turn a 3-3 season into a memorable campaign as they begin the second half of the schedule against a resurgent Kansas squad on Saturday at McLane Stadium.

He can see the Bears getting on a roll similar to last season when they won seven of their last eight games, capturing the Big 12 championship game over Oklahoma State, and finishing with a defensive masterpiece in a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Yes, it’s a different team with young players replacing veterans in key roles. But there is a precedent in place for success, and Doyle trusts Dave Aranda and his coaching staff that they can guide the Bears there.

“We’re halfway through the year and we’re 3-3 obviously, a spot you don’t want to be in,” Doyle said. “The past two weeks, we’ve had a couple of tough losses, so it really is a time to reevaluate ourselves, especially with a couple days off after the Thursday game (against West Virginia). We’ve really gone back and asked ourselves what is Baylor football. It’s energy, edge, and execution. That’s what we want it to be.”

The 6-3, 240-pound Doyle plays a position that relies on aggression and blunt force. His numbers prove he’s doing a superb job: After ranking second on the squad with 90 tackles with 8.5 for loss in 2021, Doyle is tied for second with 31 tackles in six games this season.

Doyle relishes making a perfect tackle and driving a runner to the ground as much as any defender, bringing a packed crowd to its feet. But he’s just as comfortable sitting in a quiet film room, dissecting offensive tendencies and figuring out the best ways to stop them on Saturdays.

“Knowledge of the game is absolutely something I take pride in,” Doyle said. “Just from the standpoint that it’s something controllable. You can kind of show the hard work you’ve put in. It’s a journey. It looks different for anybody but it’s something that I definitely take a lot of pride in is my journey to mastery, and I don’t feel like I’m there yet.”

The Baylor defenders feel secure knowing Doyle’s in the middle of defense calling out plays and having everybody’s back.

“I feel like he brings a confidence,” said Baylor noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika. “We view him as the quarterback of our defense. At mike linebacker, he’s the one who’s calling out everything up front. He’s the one who gives us our plays. So when we’re out there, communication breeds confidence. That’s what he’s out there to do.”

Way before he began playing at Iowa in 2018, Doyle began prepping for his college football career at Iowa City West High School.

Since his father, Chris Doyle, was formerly Iowa’s football strength coach, Dillon and his older brother, Donovan, started their mornings working out at the Hawkeyes’ training facility. Dillon committed to Iowa as a junior, and immediately began watching film to learn the Hawkeyes’ defense.

“I’m coming up on probably seven years of college football knowledge since I was studying the game late in my high school career,” Doyle said. “I had some coaches who took me under their wing. I’m just very thankful for their guidance.”

Calling Doyle a film nerd is an understatement. He doesn’t just want to see how offenses run plays, he wants to know why and where the play came from.

In Doyle’s eyes, every football play is like a big mystery that needs to be solved.

“I think at the beginning it’s really hard because you watch film and there’s a lot going on,” Doyle said. “So it kind of just looks like chaos out there. If you grow up watching football, you can tell that’s a run play, that’s a pass play, and then it turns into that’s an outside zone run, and OK that’s a play-action pass.

“Then it turns into that was an outside zone run where they arc the tackle and they’re reading the backside. Then it turns into this is how they’re blocking the front. Then it turns into this is how they were blocking the front before and this is how they’re blocking the front now.”

Each time Doyle dissects film, he’s thinking how he can quickly apply that knowledge on the field. While preparation can be a deep dive, he knows reactions on the field must be extremely quick.

“It really is a beautiful game, but to play fast it has to be simple in your head,” Doyle said. “You can sit in a room and draw as much stuff on the board as you want, and you can write down all these notes, but if you can’t display that knowledge and that mastery in this split second when you see those things come from an offense, then it doesn’t matter.”

After playing mostly special teams in four games as a freshman at Iowa in 2018, Doyle saw a lot more time at linebacker for the Hawkeyes in 2019. Following his father’s departure from the strength and conditioning program, Doyle decided to transfer and immediately felt the family vibe at Baylor.

“Getting on the phone with Coach Aranda and listening to him talk and Coach (Ron) Roberts as well, it kind of jumped off the phone at me that this was a place that they care about more than football,” Doyle said. “They were in the process of setting the culture here. It was kind of a fast process, but I got on the phone with Terrel (Bernard). I was like hey I just want somewhere that I can help out and have an impact on the team and help the team win, and he was like ‘OK, great.’”

Doyle’s arrival at Baylor in the summer of 2020 couldn’t have been stranger. COVID-19 was in full force. Players were in and out of practice and classes went online.

Being away from his family for the first time, Doyle tried his best to deal with the isolation. But it was difficult

“It was a year of football that was a nightmare season from the standpoint of nothing is the same,” Doyle said. “That was personally and team-wise. If you’re on the sideline at practice, you have to stand by a cone, and it’s two yards from another guy because that’s six feet. Whenever you’re off the field you’ve got to mask up. I move here and take all online classes, and I’m kind of alone in a new phase.”

Despite Baylor’s 2-7 record, Doyle began making his mark on the program as he moved into the starting lineup and finished second on the squad with 56 tackles.

With COVID-19 restrictions out of the way, the 2021 season was a completely different experience. The Bears bonded together with the offense and defense playing complementary football, leading to their school-record 12-2 finish.

“We learned more about ourselves through the process of trial and tribulation (in 2020),” Doyle said. “Just looking back on it, I think that planted the seeds that we cultivated to harvest late last year. It kind of felt like a movie, just the way things went down like the last drive of that game (against Oklahoma State). It was crazy. Just looking at the guys around me was the most special thing.”

Aranda has enjoyed seeing Doyle grow as a player and a leader, and is thankful for the depth of knowledge and skill he brings to the field.

“I’m a big fan of his,” Aranda said. “It means a lot to him, he always puts in time. I believe he can see a big picture. I think he can not get caught up in moments, but kind of see how this moment was brought on by maybe these other moments. And I think his perspective to some of the younger guys can be helpful. I think there’s a toughness with Dillon that’s understated.”

Doyle gets a kick out of converting to offense and playing fullback. He’s usually called upon in goal-line situations as he’s run for a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes. Playing both ways reminds of his high school days when he played linebacker and tight end.

Doyle got a big thrill when he caught a one-yard scoring pass from Blake Shapen in Baylor’s 31-24 win over Iowa State in Ames on Sept. 24. When he looked up in the stands, he saw a throng of family and friends cheering him on.

“I wear No. 5 for a reason,” Doyle said. “I have five people in my family. It just means the world to me to have them in the stands to look up at. I scored at Iowa State and I looked up at my section and I had 50 people there. Just the support that me and my family have been given the last few years is really great.”

After the season ends, Doyle will take a shot at playing in the NFL. But he’ll have a lot of career options since he will finish his MBA at Baylor in December after earning a degree in human physiology from Iowa.

“Coaching is definitely an option from the standpoint of I do feel like I’m decently far along on that football IQ journey,” Doyle said. “But if there’s another opportunity that presents itself that I feel like I can live through my values and learn about myself and provide for my family and really just enjoy life in a greater capacity, I’ll pursue that.”