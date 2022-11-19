Hejl, Abbott Panthers scoot past Union Hill, 58-10

Staff report
MABANK — Mason Hejl scurried his way to four touchdown runs as No. 1-ranked Abbott raced by previously unbeaten Union Hill, 58-10, in the Class 1A Div. I area playoffs on Friday night.
Hejl carried 31 times for 253 yards and those four TDs, scoring on runs of 40, 18, 49 and 2 yards.
Abbott (12-0) built a 32-0 lead before Union Hill (11-1) got on the board on Logan Dunn’s 42-yard toss to Devin Espinoza with 4:10 left in the second quarter. On Abbott’s next possession, the Bulldogs pulled a little closer at 32-10 when they forced a safety of Panthers quarterback Karsyn Johnson.
But the Panthers bounced back with a pair of TD runs from Brady Schultz, who had three TDs in all.
Abbott will face another all-unbeaten clash when it meets Gordon (12-0) next Friday at 6 p.m. at Hico.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 13 around Waco, Central Texas
West runs on the field before the Trojans' area-round matchup with Mount Vernon on Friday night in Forney.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West’s Zane Meinen fights for extra yardage against Mount Vernon in the first half of the Trojans’ area-round win on Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West's Zane Harper pushes Mount Vernon wide receiver Jaden Horton to the sideline in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West’s TJ McCutcheon heads upfield past the Mt. Vernon defense.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West's TJ Mccutcheon lines up a tackle against Mount Vernon wide receiver Jaden Horton in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West's Chasin Smith scores against Mount Vernon on a pass play in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West's TJ Mccutcheon heads upfield against Mount Vernon. McCutcheon carried 20 times for 70 yards, passing the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West's Chasin Smith scores against Mount Vernon on a pass play in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West's Chasin Smith scores against Mount Vernon on a pass play in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West's Jacob Boggs (5) signals a touchdown after Easton Paxton's (1) interception return over Mount Vernon. Looking on is West's Zane Meinen (9) and Mount Vernon tight end Brycen Crouse (56).
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West's Easton Paxton gets some air after scoring against Mount Vernon on a interception return in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West's Cash Fuller reaches for a fumble with Mount Vernon tackle Brayden Skelton, who recovered the ball on the play.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
The West Trojans celebrate their area-round win over Mount Vernon in Forney.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
The West Trojans walk off the field triumphant after their 27-14 area-round win over Mount Vernon in Forney.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West head coach David Woodard celebrates his Trojans' playoff win over Mount Vernon.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West head coach David Woodard hoists the area championship trophy after the Trojans' 27-14 win over Mount Vernon.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West head coach David Woodard and David Klander get pumped up after the Trojans' 27-14 win.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford players hoist their area-round championship trophy after defeating Coleman on Friday night.
Chad Conine, Special to the Tribune-Herald
Jordan Whitaker (28) of University prepares to tackle Marshall’s Jonathan Haynes in the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
The University Trojans defense converges on Fort Bend Marshall running back Jonathan Haynes in the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Mekhi Sandolph tries to get to the edge against the Marshall defense.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
The ball bounced off several hands before falling incomplete on a pass from Trojan QB JaShaun Manghane in the first quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
University’s Micah Henderson (4) celebrates with Naje Drakes (3) after Drakes came up with an interception in the second quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
University'sMekhi Sandolph sits on the turf after Fort Bend Marshall stuffed him on a fourth-and-1 late in the second quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Mekhi Sandolph bursts into the open field on a huge run in the second quarter, though the drive ultimately stalled.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
University Trojan running back Mekhi Sandolph finds the running tough against the Fort Bend Marshall defense on this play.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Axtell's Remington Regian brings down Hamilton's Ryan Worbington for a loss.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Hamilton's Izaac Wood runs past Axtell's Coldyn Horn.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell's Kelby Hollingsworth runs past Hamilton defenders.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell's Jordan Davis tackles Hamilton's Ryan Worbington.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell's Tyson Michel runs past Hamilton's Jacob Eanes.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell's Tyson Michel is tackled by Hamilton's Jaxson Edwards.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Axtell’s Coldyn Horn is tackled by Hamilton’s Yeydy Rivas in the Bulldogs’ area-round win over the Longhorns.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Tolar's Jeffrey Collie pulls down a second quarter touchdown pass over Marlin's Jah'ven Jordan.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Marlin's Mario Hopwood scores past Tolar in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Marlin's Desmond Woodson looks for running room while being defended by Tolar's Garrison Nation, left, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Tolar’s Peyton Brown breaks up the field for one of his five touchdowns in a 71-18 win over Marlin.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
