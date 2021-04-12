 Skip to main content
Henderson named Big 12 defender of week
Baylor's Ally Henderson was named the Big 12 soccer defensive player of the week.

Henderson hit the game-winning goal in the 86th minute of Baylor's 2-1 win over Oklahoma last Saturday in Norman.

Henderson joined three other player of the week honorees, including Oklahoma State’s Gabriella Coleman (offensive) and Mollie Breiner (freshman) and Iowa State’s Jordan Silkowitz (goalkeeper).

The Bears (5-5-3) will conclude the season against Texas Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

