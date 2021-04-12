Henderson named Big 12 defender of week

Baylor's Ally Henderson was named the Big 12 soccer defensive player of the week.
Henderson hit the game-winning goal in the 86th minute of Baylor's 2-1 win over Oklahoma last Saturday in Norman.
Henderson joined three other player of the week honorees, including Oklahoma State’s Gabriella Coleman (offensive) and Mollie Breiner (freshman) and Iowa State’s Jordan Silkowitz (goalkeeper).
The Bears (5-5-3) will conclude the season against Texas Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
