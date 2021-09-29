Hidden yardage not going unnoticed by Baylor coaches, players

“Who would have thought it would come off a punt? But that’s what it was, so our sideline got some energy off that and we were able to infuse that to the next unit taking the field.”

Power certainly stands out as an unlikely hero. The native of Castle Rock, Colorado, is a self-taught punter, learning the nuances of the position by watching YouTube videos.

“The (high school freshman) coach asks, ‘OK, who wants to be the kicker?’” Power said. “Of course, no one raises their hand because no one wants to be like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be the kicker.’ So then, Coach goes, ‘All right, who’s played soccer?’ Lo and behold, I raise my hand. I look around and no one else is raising their hands. So, I guess I’m the guy. And I guess if it wasn’t for me raising my hand that day, I wouldn’t be here right now, which is crazy to think about.”