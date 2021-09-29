Hidden yardage not going unnoticed by Baylor coaches, players

Former NFL coach Bill Parcells always called it “hidden yardage.” But in a game of hide-and-seek, Baylor’s massive edge in the field position battle in last week’s 31-29 win over Iowa State would have been found within the first 10 seconds of looking.
Manipulating field position in your favor has been a chief objective of football coaches since even before the days of Jim Thorpe and Curly Lambeau. Hidden yardage refers to those chunks of field position found in kickoffs, kickoff returns, punts and punt returns. Parcells always claimed that 100 yards of hidden yardage for a particular team equaled seven points on the scoreboard.
For Baylor against the Cyclones, that’s the difference in winning and losing.
“That (kicking game) was one we made a big emphasis going into last week and going into that game was that piece,” said Baylor head coach Dave Aranda. “We thought with our athletes we felt good about the matchup. We felt good about the schematics and how the math was adding up there. So it was just a point of execution.”
Virtually all of Baylor’s big plays in the second half came from the special teams unit. Punter Isaac Power’s powerful field-flipping boots forced Iowa State to travel the length of the field to score. Power averaged a booming 54.5 yards for the game with a 52.8 net average, dropping three of his four kicks inside the 20-yard-line.
“It does feel really good. You can see on the clip, I started jumping around a little bit,” Power said. “And it’s funny, because my roommate, Connor Galvin, our left tackle, saw me on the field, he starts flexing at me. And then we jump in the air and give other a little chest bump. I know some specialists and punters like to stay even-keel and not show too much emotion, but I let that all show and let everything fly and let everything go.”
It’s rare that a punt can swing the momentum pendulum in a game, but it may have for the Bears against the Cyclones. On the first play of the fourth quarter, with Baylor leading 28-23, Iowa State dumped BU quarterback Gerry Bohanon for a sack back to the BU 24.
No problem — all the Bears needed was a little more Power in their lives. The junior punter launched a 56-yard rocket to the Iowa State 30, and the BU coverage team scurried to bring the return man down after just a five-yard runback.
Just what the doctor ordered.
“It was a complete change of field position, but then it was a change of momentum,” Aranda said. “We’ve been in games before where it’s been a punt, it’s been maybe a kickoff cover that when offense and defense is lacking where you protect, you punt, you cover, and all of sudden momentum gets on your side. So that was completely what was happening on Saturday was that we needed a pick me up.
“Who would have thought it would come off a punt? But that’s what it was, so our sideline got some energy off that and we were able to infuse that to the next unit taking the field.”
Power certainly stands out as an unlikely hero. The native of Castle Rock, Colorado, is a self-taught punter, learning the nuances of the position by watching YouTube videos.
“The (high school freshman) coach asks, ‘OK, who wants to be the kicker?’” Power said. “Of course, no one raises their hand because no one wants to be like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be the kicker.’ So then, Coach goes, ‘All right, who’s played soccer?’ Lo and behold, I raise my hand. I look around and no one else is raising their hands. So, I guess I’m the guy. And I guess if it wasn’t for me raising my hand that day, I wouldn’t be here right now, which is crazy to think about.”
While Power’s efforts in last week’s game may have gone unnoticed by some fans, Trestan Ebner was impossible to miss. Well, unless you were an Iowa State tackler, that is. Ebner made a trio of superb special deliveries in the kicking game in the second half. He zipped for a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown in the third quarter, the third return TD of his career. Later in the fourth quarter, he broke off a 41-yard punt return that gave the Bears prime field position for what turned out to be critical field goal.
And then just for good measure, Ebner recovered the final onside kick of the game, sealing the win for the Bears. Not surprisingly, he was recognized as the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week for his show-stealing performance.
“That’s just doing Trestan doing Trestan things,” said Baylor tight end Ben Sims, who recovered Iowa State’s initial onside kick before a penalty led to a retry. “Trestan just needs a couple of blocks and a crease, and you let him do the rest.”
Heading into Saturday’s road clash with No. 19 Oklahoma State, the 21st-ranked Bears (4-0, 1-0) know they can’t afford a repeat of last week. It’s easy to look at the stat sheet from the Iowa State game and wonder how Baylor even won the game. The Cyclones outgained Baylor by 197 yards, committed six fewer penalties, possessed the ball for 11 minutes longer, and produced more third-down conversions, fourth-down conversions and red-zone scores.
For Baylor, the victory all boiled down to special teams. That hidden yardage was hiding in plain sight all along.
“I think it’s over 100 yards of hidden yardage,” Aranda said. “When you look at our total yards, their total yards, the penalty yards, and then you add the hidden yardage, that’s where we start to even up the numbers. It’s a huge part of the game.”