High expectations no problem for Drew's crew

After winning the 2021 national championship, Scott Drew’s basketball program has risen to a whole new level of visibility.

Baylor is landing five-star recruits like Lewisville guard Keyonte George, playing more high-profile nonconference games, and dealing with expectations that have shot through the roof.

The Bears are ranked fifth nationally in the Associated Press preseason poll and are picked to win the Big 12 by the league’s coaches ahead of defending national champion Kansas.

The Bears can’t wait to start showing what all the fuss is about beginning Monday against Mississippi Valley State at 11 a.m. at the Ferrell Center.

“We’re extremely grateful and blessed that the Big 12 coaches see us, but at the end of the day we have to prove it,” said Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler. “We’ve been practicing extremely hard. We definitely have a new team and we’ve been going at each other’s necks for a minute now, so it will be exciting to play someone else.”

Following the national championship season, red flags started appearing before last season even began after freshman guard Langston Love went out with a preseason ACL tear and several other players entered the year with injuries.

The Bears still managed to rise to No. 1 for five straight weeks and tie Kansas for the Big 12 title before going down in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against a hot North Carolina squad that reached the championship game.

Though forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua is still rehabbing from a serious knee injury last season, the Bears have managed to get through preseason drills without any other major injuries. Practices have been highly competitive, which Drew believes will translate into a deep, versatile squad.

“I think the first thing when it comes to practice, every coach prays you don’t have a season-ending injury, and we haven’t had that,” Drew said. “Like everybody, we’ve had some people banged up, but we’re excited to play somebody else and excited that we’ve got a healthy group and a competitive, deep group which makes practices really fun.”

There probably isn’t a deeper or more talented group of guards across the country as veterans like Flagler, LJ Cryer and Dale Bonner are joined by newcomers George and Kilgore College transfer Dantwan Grimes. Redshirt freshman Langston Love is looking forward to his first college action following last year’s knee injury.

George is the Big 12 preseason freshman of the year, and it's easy to see why he's so highly touted.

Ranked No. 3 nationally by ESPN in the 2022 class, George is the highest-rated player in Baylor history coming out of high school. The versatile 6-4 guard gave a glimpse of his potential when he buried 3-pointers and drove for baskets to average a team-high 22.8 points to lead the Bears to the GLOBL Jam championship game in Toronto in July.

“Keyonte is special,” Flagler said. “Everybody knows his abilities on the court are undeniable. But the things he does off the court with his energy and presence and maturity at such a young age, being open to learn from anybody and everybody, is so big. So I know the sky is the limit for him.”

Besides George’s immense talent, one of the biggest reasons Drew signed him was because of his unselfish nature and willingness to play team basketball. George believes he’s become a better player by competing against his teammates in practice.

“Coming from high school, kind of being ‘that guy’ to being able to fit in a role and learning a role, has been an experience,” George said. “It's been fun being able to compete against them, with guys that can shoot the ball that well, create for others, create for themselves. There's so much space on the floor for us to create.”

After playing a key role off the bench for the national championship team, Flagler moved into the starting lineup and led the Bears with a 13.8 scoring average while shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range last season.

He relishes his role as one of the Bears’ elder statesmen, and has passed down his knowledge to the younger players.

“I've been learning a lot from him,” George said. “Just asking him questions, how the environments are, what he sees on the floor. He’s willing to listen to me, even as an 18-year-old. He's been doing this for a long time. So for him to have that patience with me, it's a blessing.”

Now a junior, Cryer is looking forward to an injury-free season after missing 15 games last year due to stress fractures in both feet. Playing in 19 games, Cryer was one of the best 3-point shooters in the country as he hit 46.8 percent and averaged 13.5 points.

Coming back from his knee injury, Love is another strong shooter and ballhandler. Bonner stepped in and did a superb job during the latter part of last season as other guards were sidelined with injuries.

Grimes gives the Bears more backcourt experience after earning second-team all-NJCAA honors last season at Kilgore College, where he averaged 14.1 points and 3.2 assists.

“Being able to have multiple guys do multiple things, and going against each every day sharpens us,” Flagler said. “Competing at a high level and pushing each other to the max is only going to help us as a team when there are times we need to sub or have fresh legs. When someone comes in, there’s not going to be a big dropoff.”

Fifth-year senior center Flo Thamba will use his 6-10 frame to again provide a powerful defensive presence at the rim after averaging 6.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game last season.

Freshman Josh Ojianwuna is a tremendous 6-10 athlete who will play a role similar to Thamba. A native of Nigeria, he attended the NBA Global Academy before arriving at Baylor.

“Josh kind of reminds me of myself a little bit when I came,” Thamba said. “Slim, athletic, running up and down, he has a lot of raw talent. But the thing I love about Josh is more just his ability for him to compete. And not only compete but also just his ability to just be coachable.”

Drew is counting on West Virginia transfer forward Jalen Bridges and BYU transfer forward Caleb Lohner to bring experience and versatility.

Bridges averaged 7.3 points and 4.2 rebounds and shot 35.6 percent from 3-point range in two seasons for the Mountaineers while Lohner should provide another inside presence after averaging seven points and 6.7 rebounds in two years at BYU.

“They blend really well together because Caleb gives you one thing and Jalen will give you another thing,” Drew said. “One’s a little more physical, a little tougher inside, and the other’s a little more perimeter-oriented. So you can adjust based on what your team needs.”

Baylor’s schedule will be demanding as usual with a nonconference date against No. 18 Virginia on Nov. 18, followed on Nov. 20 by either No. 10 UCLA or a No. 23 Illinois squad that includes former Baylor player Matthew Mayer in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. The Bears will face No. 2 Gonzaga on Dec. 2 in Sioux Falls, S.D., and No. 10 Arkansas on Jan. 28 at the Ferrell Center.

The Big 12 is once again expected to be the toughest league in the country with Baylor and Kansas both ranked No. 5 in the AP preseason poll, followed by No. 12 Texas, No. 14 TCU and No. 25 Texas Tech.

Drew and his coaching staff will spend the next few weeks developing a strong rotation, and he feels blessed that he has so many talented players to provide great options.

“If think if you look, the last three years we're the winningest Power 5 program in the country, and the big reason was that it wasn’t a starting five, it was more of a starting rotation,” Drew said. “You had eight or nine players who really contributed, and multiple six man of the year winners. At the end of the day, our starting rotation has been the key to our success.”