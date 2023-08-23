Baylor quarterback RJ Martinez was inspired when he saw the mustache offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes grew during spring practice.

Martinez was so enamored with the upper lipholstery of his offensive coordinator that he showed up to fall camp with an impressive ‘stache that made him look like Hulk Hogan with pads on.

“I thought it looked really good on him, and I thought I could probably show him up a little bit by pulling a better one off,” Martinez said.

He’s still working to convince his mom that it should stay, though.

“She kind of came around to it,” Martinez said. “We’ll see.”

Whatever opinions you have about his facial hair, his confidence and his approach to being the third-string quarterback make Martinez the perfect guy to have on the roster for the Bears in case of an emergency.

ROCKET ARM

Martinez always had the green light as a three-year starter at Round Rock Westwood, a prolific high-school career that finished with nearly 8,000 career passing yards and 67 touchdowns without playing in a playoff game.

Perhaps there’s no better example of his gunslinger mentality than the Warriors’ 77-69 loss to Round Rock Cedar Ridge in the final week of the regular season in 2019.

Martinez completed 50 of 74 passes for 606 yards and seven touchdowns, and carried the ball 12 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns. He even caught one pass for two yards in a game where he contributed more than 800 yards of offense.

His 50 completions tied for the all-time Texas high school football record, while his 76 attempts tied for the second-most all-time, trailing only Johnny Manziel.

He carried momentum that to Northern Arizona, where he was named Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021. In his college debut, he helped the Lumberjacks upset Arizona in Tucson.

As it is for many college freshmen, it was a bit of a culture shock for Martinez to leave the friendly confines of Austin for Flagstaff, Arizona.

Football was what anchored him, and it helped him become more comfortable and confident in his own skin.

“I’ve grown a lot since leaving high school and kind of being on my own in Arizona,” Martinez said. “That required me to grow, and I found a lot of weaknesses and who I was as a person. I (built) on that, and it makes me a better human being.”

WELCOME TO WACO

Martinez came to Baylor because he felt respected by the coaching staff and he saw an opportunity to learn.

Blake Shapen is the solidified starter and has been since last season. Sawyer Robertson, who put up eye-popping numbers of his own in high school and transferred in from Mississippi State last year, is firmly entrenched as the No. 2.

Martinez is embracing his role as the third guy on the depth chart.

“I know what it feels like to be in the grind of a season, and how to go through the peaks and valleys of a season,” he said. “I think I can just bring experience, and just help them along their journeys to becoming the best players they can be.”

Statistically speaking, Martinez is the most experienced college quarterback on the Baylor roster.

He’s thrown more passes (673) for more yards (4,590) and more touchdowns (30) in his career than Shapen (454 attempts, 3,386 yards, 23 touchdowns) or Robertson (11 attempts, 23 yards, 0 touchdowns).

It’s much easier to put up those numbers at an FCS school like Northern Arizona than in the brutal Big 12 or SEC, but that experience is only going to help Baylor get better.

“He’s a great person to be around,” Shapen said. “He adds depth to our room, for sure, and he spins the ball very good. He’s a great football player.”