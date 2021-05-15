MCC Highlanders advance to Region V title game, hold off Temple, 8-7

MCC left-hander Brady Rose (8-1) threw a no-hitter through five innings.

“Brady kind of throws an invisi-ball,” Thompson said. “It’s just one of those things that if you look at a radar gun it’s not overpowering. But guys just don’t get really good swings at him. It’s something with how he throws the ball, and he has some deception which makes it difficult.”

But Rose opened the sixth by walking Seth Stephenson before Travis Chestnut crushed a two-run homer over the left-field fence. After giving up a one-out single to Clark Henry, Gray Harrison relieved. But the Leopards kept hammering away as they followed their three-run sixth with a three-run seventh to cut MCC’s lead to 7-6.

Temple reliever Jace Walker retired six straight batters before Rosengard pounded his solo homer over the left-field fence to give the Highlanders an 8-6 lead. Sensing the gravity of the moment, his teammates poured out of the dugout to chest-bump Rosengard following his third homer of the season.

“I got the opportunity and made the most of it,” Rosengard said. “I just tried to hit the ball hard and put it in play and keep it going with two outs for the rest of these guys. It was a fastball. It was kind of my pitch I knew I could drive and do some damage with. I got a good swing at it and it happened.”