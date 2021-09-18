Hits keep on coming: Baylor flashes versatility in sweep of McNeese

“It does (show the versatility). That’s off the record, secret weapon,” the coach said, laughing. “I don’t think teams are going to use this as a scout match too much. It is something. Hannah was an All-American outside hitter coming out of high school, with Under Armour. She set in club, but hit in high school. … It is a wrinkle that will come out at some point. How much, to be determined.”

Sedwick tallied three kills in five swings to go with 15 assists and five blocks in Baylor’s easy dispersal of McNeese (5-5). While all her kills came when she was entrenched at her normal setter spot, she enjoyed taking a few whacks from the outside.

“It was like my high school days, which is so funny,” said Sedwick, who pounded more than 1,400 kills in her high school days in Des Moines, Iowa. “I love getting to hit, I love getting to do whatever is needed of me. Just to do something and switch it up a little bit. Callie’s a great setter, so it’s just so easy to trust that she’s going to put the ball wherever it needs to be. It’s really fun. I’m bummed that I made that first error, but I know I can do it again and get kills.”