Hits keep on coming: Baylor flashes versatility in sweep of McNeese

When you’re able to slide your All-American setter over to the right-side hitter position and not miss a beat, it says a few things about your volleyball team.
One, you’re probably in control of the match and able to tinker with a few different looks. (Check). Two, your setter must possess some pop, or else what would be the point of the experiment? (Not a problem there). And finally, your lineup must be deep and flexible. (You’d better believe it.)
That aforementioned situation unfolded for 12th-ranked Baylor in its 25-16, 25-14, 25-16 win over McNeese State on Saturday at the Ferrell Center, an outcome that clinched the Bears’ title in the Baylor Classic. Late in the match, the team’s usual No. 1 setter Hannah Sedwick shifted over to the right side of the court to take a few swings at hitter, while fellow senior Callie Williams deftly assumed the setter role.
Such sequences demonstrate Baylor’s dynamic versatility. Whether it’s Sedwick finishing off points instead of assisting on them, or perhaps Marieke van der Mark adopting a new middle blocker position this year, or whether it’s Yossiana Pressley swooping in from the back row for a terminator instead of her usual spot on the left side, the Bears are blessed with ample options.
As for the rotation that deployed Sedwick as a hitter, Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre tried (unsuccessfully) to sweep it under the rug.
“It does (show the versatility). That’s off the record, secret weapon,” the coach said, laughing. “I don’t think teams are going to use this as a scout match too much. It is something. Hannah was an All-American outside hitter coming out of high school, with Under Armour. She set in club, but hit in high school. … It is a wrinkle that will come out at some point. How much, to be determined.”
Sedwick tallied three kills in five swings to go with 15 assists and five blocks in Baylor’s easy dispersal of McNeese (5-5). While all her kills came when she was entrenched at her normal setter spot, she enjoyed taking a few whacks from the outside.
“It was like my high school days, which is so funny,” said Sedwick, who pounded more than 1,400 kills in her high school days in Des Moines, Iowa. “I love getting to hit, I love getting to do whatever is needed of me. Just to do something and switch it up a little bit. Callie’s a great setter, so it’s just so easy to trust that she’s going to put the ball wherever it needs to be. It’s really fun. I’m bummed that I made that first error, but I know I can do it again and get kills.”
It wasn’t a flawless ride for Baylor (5-3) in its stampede over the Cowgirls. McGuyre thinks the Bears’ blocking has bailed the team out in several matches this season where he believes they could be “more terminal,” that is finishing off kills with more efficiency.
That was something of the case again in this one. Baylor stonewalled the Cowgirls at the net with 11 blocks, leading to a negative-.047 hitting percentage for the visitors. As the match progressed, Baylor’s force field at the net seemed to shake McNeese’s psyche. Late in the second set, the Bears diverted three straight McNeese attacks back to the Cowgirl side of the net before Pressley finally rose up for a two-handed stuff to score the point.
“It definitely can (demoralize an opponent),” McGuyre said. “Our hope is that our block has an influence on the match. Whether it’s getting 12 blocks or getting no blocks, but now we’re forcing them into tips and rolls and errors. I think they hit negative on the night. When they do that, you’ve got to think some of those hitting errors are because they’re trying to avoid the block, and that influences it in that way.”
Van der Mark and Andressa Parise picked up three blocks apiece in the sweep, while Pressley, Kara McGhee, Elise McGhee and Avery Skinner all chipped in two blocks.
Pressley pocketed 10 kills in 15 swings, making it look as easy as ever. After five years with Sedwick spoon-feeding her sweet sets, that duo’s connection can sometimes look like it’s on autopilot.
“I feel like we’re just trying to continue to grow together, get better, get faster, get higher, get more consistent,” Sedwick said. “But sometimes it is like, ‘OK, where’s Yossi? I’m going to set Yossi.’”
Added Pressley, the other half of that championship tag team: “There are times where it’s clicking so well and it’s just automatic.”
Late in the match, McGuyre cleared his bench, allowing players like AJ Koele, Ava Grace Haggard and Faith Lynch to get some run. The starters whooped in glee with every swing those backups unleashed, which McGuyre appreciated because he said it shows the supportive atmosphere he wants to foster on the team.
With the nonconference portion of its schedule in the books, Baylor will now turn its attention to Big 12 play, as it faces Kansas State next Saturday and Sunday in Manhattan, Kansas.
“We’ve got to be great for this next weekend,” McGuyre said. “I still think we’ve got a long ways to go in terms of being great for December.”