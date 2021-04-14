Hitting the Waves: Baylor volleyball set for rematch with Pepperdine

“The original plan was to find a kindred spirit and a team we could cheer for throughout the tournament as you bump shoulders in the hotel and maybe get them to cheer for us, regardless of win or lose,” McGuyre said. “Bummed that we ended up seeing each other right away, but it’s all good. It’s a team we’ll plan on playing again in the future, for sure.”

While Pepperdine (17-3) will have an NCAA tournament match under its belts already, Baylor gets the benefit of an extra day of rest. The Bears also take a measure of comfort from knowing they’ve seen the Waves already. They know they’re a tough team, but it’s obviously not anything they’ve failed to see before.

“With any team you’ve seen before I feel like the rush of the unknown isn’t really there,” said junior Shanel Bramschreiber, the Big 12 Libero of the Year award winner. “I think we’re just going to use it to our benefit. We’re going to go back and watch the film we have of playing them earlier this season. Just see their tendencies and see what they like to do against us personally. So, overall, I think it’s not going to be a detriment.”