Hitting the Waves: Baylor volleyball set for rematch with Pepperdine

Some five months after it normally should unfold, the NCAA volleyball tournament is upon us, and Baylor can’t wait to spring into action.
The 12th-seeded Bears will face Pepperdine in the second round of the NCAAs at 11 a.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. Baylor (19-6) had a free pass into the second round by virtue of being one of the top 16 seeds, while Pepperdine swept Maryland-Baltimore County in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday.
“I feel like we’re ready,” said sophomore outside hitter Lauren Harrison. “We got here (to the NCAA bubble) Monday and got a chance to settle in and get accustomed to just being in the hotel. We were able to get some reps in this morning, and I think we’re ready and excited to get the tournament started off tomorrow.”
When Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre scheduled Pepperdine for a nonconference clash, he didn’t necessarily expect to splash into the Waves in the Bears’ first NCAA tournament match. Baylor defeated Pepperdine in a home meeting on Feb. 28, but it required the full five sets to get it done.
McGuyre said if he had it to do all over again, he’d still schedule Pepperdine, because playing quality opponents helps prepare you for the NCAA tournament. But he won’t be cheering for the Waves like he expected to be doing throughout the NCAAs.
“The original plan was to find a kindred spirit and a team we could cheer for throughout the tournament as you bump shoulders in the hotel and maybe get them to cheer for us, regardless of win or lose,” McGuyre said. “Bummed that we ended up seeing each other right away, but it’s all good. It’s a team we’ll plan on playing again in the future, for sure.”
While Pepperdine (17-3) will have an NCAA tournament match under its belts already, Baylor gets the benefit of an extra day of rest. The Bears also take a measure of comfort from knowing they’ve seen the Waves already. They know they’re a tough team, but it’s obviously not anything they’ve failed to see before.
“With any team you’ve seen before I feel like the rush of the unknown isn’t really there,” said junior Shanel Bramschreiber, the Big 12 Libero of the Year award winner. “I think we’re just going to use it to our benefit. We’re going to go back and watch the film we have of playing them earlier this season. Just see their tendencies and see what they like to do against us personally. So, overall, I think it’s not going to be a detriment.”
McGuyre said that it’ll be paramount on his team to serve aggressively and accurately, because the Waves are a strong in-system team and he wants to put some pressure on them. The Bears will also have to be ready to go bright and early, since they’ll be facing their first morning match of the entire 2020-21 season.
That said, it’s not entirely their first rodeo. In 2019, Baylor actually had a 9 a.m. NCAA tournament match, despite being the No. 1 overall seed. And, of course, Baylor fans can remember how that season worked out, with the program’s first Final Four appearance.
Can the Bears recapture some of that 2019 magic? Some of the faces from that run still linger, others have moved on. But McGuyre said it’ll take much of the same elite level of play, the same sense of togetherness, to make another deep tournament run this April.
“The vibes are there because it’s a continued season,” McGuyre said. “I think the reality of so many teams, their season is done sooner than they probably want it to be. The fact that we’re able to keep playing brings its own excitement right there. Spend the night on the road, in the hotel, do the film. Now it’s kind of back into a travel routine. Everyone knows it’s one and done.”