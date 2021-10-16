Hodge paces Baylor cross country at A&M meet

COLLEGE STATION — The Baylor women’s cross country team finished 12th and the men were 15th at the Arturo Barrios Invitational on Saturday, hosted by Texas A&M.

It marked the last tuneup before the Big 12 meet for Baylor. That conference meet is slated for Oct. 29 in Stillwater, Okla.

The highlight for the Bears came from Ryan Hodge, who recorded a personal-best time of 23:57.0 in the men’s 8K race, finishing in 13th place individually.

Lily Jacobs led the way for the women’s team with a personal-best time of 21:20.4 to finish in 26th place.