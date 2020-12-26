Holiday fast break: Mulkey keeps promise by sending team home for Christmas

The Lady Bears heading their separate ways means a lot of people going a lot of different directions — five different states and three metro areas within Texas.

Graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington, who came to Baylor from Stanford before the start of this school year, talked to the media on Saturday’s Zoom postgame press conference. She is from San Diego, Calif., and planned to make the trip home.

“It’s obviously tough going back out of state and to California, which is a hot spot right now for COVID,” Carrington said. “But, hey, we’ve made it this far. Just keep doing what we’re doing. Wear masks. Take all the precautions that we can. Just don’t put ourselves in situations to be vulnerable to get the virus. I know, obviously, you can get it even if you do take all those precautions. But just try to be safe, try to be smart and be mindful of who I’m around.”

Even though they play basketball on our television sets, the Lady Bears players and coaches have had to live through the pandemic the same way as everybody else. They try to stay safe and try not to have their lives dictated by the strangeness of this era.

“You can’t really be scared of it, you can only prepare yourself for it,” Smith said. “The little things like washing your hands, distancing yourself from people. I feel like that’s going to take you a long way. You can’t stop your whole world. You’ve just got to continue. Like (Mulkey) said, pray about it and just come back.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.