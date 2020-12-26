Holiday fast break: Mulkey keeps promise by sending team home for Christmas

Keeping promises isn’t always easy.
When Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey talks to prospective players, there are quite a few things on the list that the Lady Bears have to offer. Competing for Big 12 and national championships is right at the top. She tells parents that their kids are going to be required to go to class and earn a diploma.
One more thing, they’ll be home for Christmas.
“I’ve always been a firm believer in recruiting, and anybody can tell you that’s played for me, I tell them, ‘I want you to be home for Christmas,’” Mulkey said after one of Baylor’s recent nonconference games. “That’s a special time of the year and you need to be with your family.”
Most years, the student-athletes go home, hug family members, see friends and eat a little too much. No big deal.
This year, as we all know by now, isn’t most years. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered life for just about everyone. Many are worried about constant health risks. For college athletes, the pandemic means enduring steady testing to comply with NCAA risk mitigation protocols.
Nonetheless, Mulkey is keeping her promise. After drumming McNeese State on Dec. 19, the Lady Bears broke camp for their respective families’ homes.
“There’s been times where we let them have only five days because of scheduling and there’s been times that we let them off 10 days,” Mulkey said. “It worked out this year that they can have a good eight or nine days. We’ll leave after the game tomorrow and they will return on (Dec. 28) for a COVID test and to prepare for the game at TCU on (Jan. 2).”
Baylor is currently 7-1, 2-0 in Big 12 play and ranked No. 7 in the nation, despite the fact that it’s been an unusual season to this point.
The Lady Bears started with a home date against Central Arkansas and then played three tough road games against South Florida (currently No. 20), No. 11 Arkansas and opened conference action at West Virginia.
The Lady Bears dropped only one game in that run, falling by five points at Arkansas. During the stretch, senior guard DiDi Richards came back from a frightening injury and is looking close to her old self on the court.
There have been far fewer fans in the stands at the Ferrell Center. That can be attributed to limited arena capacity, concern about the health risks of being in even quarter-sized crowds, and the fact that Baylor hasn’t really played a top-notch opponent at home yet.
That will change with the next home game on the Lady Bears’ schedule.
Baylor is set to host No. 3 Connecticut on Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ferrell Center. It’s the renewal of a series between the elite programs that’s in its third consecutive season and fast becoming a staple.
It’s a big-time resume building game that will impact NCAA Tournament seeding. So Mulkey wants her team to be on top of its game when the Huskies come to town. But she knows that the Christmas break creates variables.
“Pray every night that none of them come back with COVID,” Mulkey said about her approach to the next few days. “And that’s the truth. I know who we play. I know we’ve got TCU on the road and we have UConn.”
To be a Lady Bear is to accept a lifestyle. Mulkey coaches hard and runs grueling practices. But it’s worth it because the Baylor women’s basketball team wins. The Lady Bears are striving to claim their 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season title and they’re still the defending national champion having won the title in 2019 (in case you’ve forgotten, the 2020 tournament was nixed by the threat of the oncoming coronavirus).
Because Baylor’s player buy in before they ever arrive on campus, there’s also an understanding of how to handle this moment.
“We have a very smart team,” junior forward NaLyssa Smith said. “Everybody knows not to be selfish and do something that’s going to turn on the team. We’ve been dealing with this COVID thing for over like a year now. So I feel like everybody has a feel for things and they know they can’t just go out and do stuff that’s crazy.”
The Lady Bears heading their separate ways means a lot of people going a lot of different directions — five different states and three metro areas within Texas.
Graduate transfer DiJonai Carrington, who came to Baylor from Stanford before the start of this school year, talked to the media on Saturday’s Zoom postgame press conference. She is from San Diego, Calif., and planned to make the trip home.
“It’s obviously tough going back out of state and to California, which is a hot spot right now for COVID,” Carrington said. “But, hey, we’ve made it this far. Just keep doing what we’re doing. Wear masks. Take all the precautions that we can. Just don’t put ourselves in situations to be vulnerable to get the virus. I know, obviously, you can get it even if you do take all those precautions. But just try to be safe, try to be smart and be mindful of who I’m around.”
Even though they play basketball on our television sets, the Lady Bears players and coaches have had to live through the pandemic the same way as everybody else. They try to stay safe and try not to have their lives dictated by the strangeness of this era.
“You can’t really be scared of it, you can only prepare yourself for it,” Smith said. “The little things like washing your hands, distancing yourself from people. I feel like that’s going to take you a long way. You can’t stop your whole world. You’ve just got to continue. Like (Mulkey) said, pray about it and just come back.”