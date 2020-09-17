Holmes making comeback from ACL injuries

Holmes had already caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Brewer in the first quarter against Texas Tech before he felt a pop in his left knee. He expected the worst.

“Obviously, I hadn’t torn my ACL before but I had heard stories about what you’re going to feel and how it happens,” Holmes said. “I got hit, I felt the pop and my leg went numb. I kind of had an idea that’s what it was. That was an injury I feared to have it happen to me.”

Following knee surgery, Holmes rehabbed to get his knee back into shape. Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule elected to keep Holmes off the field until the 10th game of the 2018 season, which would allow him to keep his redshirt under the NCAA’s new rule that allowed players to participate in four games.

Holmes didn’t make a catch against Oklahoma State, but he went down again two days later in a Monday practice. Once again, the news was grim as he re-injured his ACL in his left knee.

“The first time was rough, but I knew I was a freshman and I knew I had time to be able to rehab and come back,” Holmes said. “But the second time, knowing all that I had done to get back, and just to have it taken away from me again was really brutal.”

Holmes was down for a few days, asking himself how the same injury could happen again.