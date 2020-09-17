Holmes making comeback from ACL injuries

Gavin Holmes could have given up long ago.
Trying to come back from one ACL injury was tough, but attempting to overcome a second one was downright cruel.
Playing in only one game in the last two years, the talented wide receiver could have easily concluded that fate wasn’t on his side and moved on to something else. But his love of football and competitive spirit wouldn’t let him give up on his dreams.
“I had some times where I was maybe down, just the process of all of this,” Holmes said. “But I knew this was what I wanted to do and it was something I could come back from. I knew it was going to be a tough road. I was willing to do whatever I had to do just because I knew my ability. I just kind of put my head down and had faith in God and grinded and I’m back now.”
Heading into Saturday’s season opener against Houston at McLane Stadium, Holmes has been one of Baylor’s most inspirational players throughout preseason practice. Baylor’s opener was delayed a week after the Sept. 12 game was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Louisiana Tech.
Holmes’ teammates were so impressed by his work ethic that they voted him to wear a single digit. Instead of No. 18, he’ll wear No. 6 this season as a fourth-year sophomore who met the criteria for a medical redshirt last year.
“That was a great feeling,” Holmes said. “That was a goal of mine coming into this year. For my teammates to see the work that I put in, the time that I put in, the dedication that I’ve had through this, it was just really reassuring.”
Holmes is expected to be a major contributor in a deep receiving corps that includes talents like Tyquan Thornton, RJ Sneed and Josh Fleeks. Holmes hasn’t made a catch since Nov. 11, 2017 against Texas Tech on the day at AT&T Stadium that he suffered his first ACL injury.
First-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda expects Holmes to make an impact when the Bears play the Cougars this weekend.
“There’s a work ethic that comes with him, there’s an energy level that comes with him, there’s a confidence that comes with him,” Aranda said. “We’re so looking forward to him doing it on Saturday. I’ve been very impressed with him. He’s not a guy who is going to say much, but he does it with his actions. He shows up when you need him the most.”
An all-state player from Justin Northwest High School, Holmes was impressive enough to break into the starting lineup as a true freshman for four games in 2017.
He began to show his potential against West Virginia when he made five catches for 72 yards and helped the Bears rally before dropping a 38-36 decision. Two weeks later, Holmes made four catches for 66 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Brewer in Baylor’s 38-9 win over Kansas in Lawrence.
Holmes had already caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Brewer in the first quarter against Texas Tech before he felt a pop in his left knee. He expected the worst.
“Obviously, I hadn’t torn my ACL before but I had heard stories about what you’re going to feel and how it happens,” Holmes said. “I got hit, I felt the pop and my leg went numb. I kind of had an idea that’s what it was. That was an injury I feared to have it happen to me.”
Following knee surgery, Holmes rehabbed to get his knee back into shape. Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule elected to keep Holmes off the field until the 10th game of the 2018 season, which would allow him to keep his redshirt under the NCAA’s new rule that allowed players to participate in four games.
Holmes didn’t make a catch against Oklahoma State, but he went down again two days later in a Monday practice. Once again, the news was grim as he re-injured his ACL in his left knee.
“The first time was rough, but I knew I was a freshman and I knew I had time to be able to rehab and come back,” Holmes said. “But the second time, knowing all that I had done to get back, and just to have it taken away from me again was really brutal.”
Holmes was down for a few days, asking himself how the same injury could happen again.
“I broke down a couple of times,” Holmes said. “I was just in a really rough spot. But at the end of the day, I had it in the back of my head that I came back from one, so I can do it again. I just kind of put my head down and grinded and did a lot of rehab, just did whatever I had to do to make sure this time I did everything right so that it didn’t happen again.”
After the second ACL injury, Holmes missed the entire 2019 season as his teammates reached the Big 12 championship game and played in the Sugar Bowl.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, forcing Baylor to shut down campus. Instead of taking it easy, Holmes worked even harder to get ready for when the Bears returned to campus in June for strength and conditioning work.
“I knew it was going to be really easy to get lazy and just kind of hang out at that time,” Holmes said. “So I just made it a goal of mine to grind every day and feel like I’m outworking somebody. I just felt like the work that I put in while I was gone was going to correlate and show when I came back.”
When the Bears began team drills in July, Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer quickly saw how far Holmes had come since his 2018 injury and how eager he was to get back on the field.
“Gavin has been out the past two years, but is really looking healthy and really looking good,” Brewer said. “He’s kind of been forgotten just because he’s been out the past few years. But I think that’s a guy who is really going to come on the scene.”
With such a deep room of receivers, Holmes knows he has to play well to stay in the rotation. Though his left knee will likely never be as strong as it was before his first ACL injury, he feels like he’ll contribute to Baylor’s passing game.
“Obviously, I’ve gotten cut open twice, so it’s not going to be perfect all the time,” Holmes said. “But it definitely feels strong. I feel strong, I feel fast, I feel explosive. I credit a lot of that to our medical staff here. They put me through a great rehab program, especially for the second time.”
Working with a savvy veteran quarterback like Brewer, Holmes is confident that all the receivers will get their share of passes thrown their way.
“He’s leading this offense and putting the ball where it needs to be, and you can just tell he’s playing with a confidence about himself,” Holmes said. “Even when I was hurt, we were still throwing and doing things in preparation for when I would come back. Now that I’m back, we’ve kind of got a nice little relationship on the field. So I’m excited. I think this is going to be a big year for him.”
Holmes also likes the instruction he’s received from wide receivers coach Jorge Munoz, who has taught him important details about his position that should help him develop his skills.
“He’s brought a lot of knowledge to this group like reading coverages and figuring out what the defensive back is going to do with this look and that look,” Holmes said. “I feel like he gives us ample opportunities in practice with individual drills and stuff like that. I feel he puts us in the right situations to work on our craft.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!