Holmes' return to field inspires Baylor teammates

Gavin Holmes was at the center of the biggest celebration at McLane Stadium last Saturday, and it wasn’t just because he electrified the crowd by returning a punt for a 72-yard touchdown.

Holmes broke the first tackle, eluded another, and avoided punter Tyler Pastula’s last ditch attempt to bring him down before he took it home along the right sideline for the touchdown. It was the most spell binding moment in No. 9 Baylor’s 69-10 season-opening blowout of UAlbany.

Griffin Speaks was the first teammate to jump up to congratulate Holmes, and many others followed as he made his way back to Baylor’s sideline.

“I was like, ‘Yes!’” said Baylor fifth-year senior cornerback Mark Milton. “I was at a loss for words because I knew how much it meant to him, I know how much it meant to the team and I knew how much it meant to his parents. A lot of people would have given up, but he didn’t.”

Holmes’ teammates were elated for him because they know what the sixth-year senior has endured to get back on the field: Five knee surgeries, a broken foot, and nearly three entire seasons on the sidelines due to injuries.

It’s a Job-like saga, but Holmes has fought through every roadblock hurled his way, and still has his sights set on an NFL future.

“It’s taken a lot of prayer, and a lot of fellowship with my teammates and coaches just to keep my spirits up,” Holmes said. “Thankfully, through all my injuries I found out a lot about myself that I didn’t know. Coach (Dallas) Baker is always like God isn’t going to put anything on you that you can’t handle. Going through the adversity gave me the extra strength to pull through.”

Holmes never envisioned six seasons of college football, but it has its perks. He’s already earned his bachelor’s degree in health, kinesiology and leisure studies, and is closing in on completing his master’s in sport management.

As the oldest guy in the wide receivers’ room, Holmes’ voice carries loud and far.

“Everybody listens to him,” said Baylor sophomore receiver Hal Presley. “It’s good to have him in the room. He puts everybody in check when they need to be in check. He’s really stepped up big for us.”

The Bears’ young receivers often seek out his wisdom and advice from Holmes because they know he’s been through every up and down that a college player can face.

“It’s cool that I can lead these guys and show them the right way to do things and kind of share my experiences, and be a light to those guys and somebody they can come to with questions or when they’re struggling,” Holmes said. “I think everybody needs an older guy on the team that they can have as a mentor that they can talk to and hang out with.”

When asked how long ago he committed to Baylor out of Justin Northwest High School, Holmes had to reach back into the recesses of his memory. Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule was just in his second month on the job.

“I committed in January 2017, a long time ago,” Holmes said. “Coach (Shawn) Bell and Coach (Joey) McGuire were the main two who got in contact with me. I just felt at home when I was here and I believed a lot in what Coach Rhule was putting into place, and the love and support that I got from the fan base and everybody in Waco. I could be close to my family, so it was the perfect spot for me.”

When Holmes arrived at Baylor in the summer of 2017, he quickly developed a strong connection with freshman quarterback Charlie Brewer. They worked out so much together that they had a great chemistry when the season began.

Playing in a receiving rotation that included Denzel Mims and Pooh Stricklin, Holmes made 13 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. But during a November game against Texas Tech at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, Holmes tore the ACL in his left knee when he was tackled by a Red Raiders’ defender.

“I caught a screen and I was running, I went to cut back and the dude swiped my legs out from under me, and my knee gave out and popped,” Holmes said. “I had injuries here and there (in high school), but nothing to that extent. It sucked for sure. But I was young and I knew I had time to come back.”

Following surgery and rehabilitation, Holmes played briefly on special teams in Baylor’s game against Oklahoma State in November 2018. But in the Monday practice following the game, bad luck struck again as Holmes reinjured his knee.

“I went up for a ball and came down and my knee gave out again,” Holmes said. “The first time was pretty painful, the second time wasn’t, so I was pretty optimistic that it wasn’t the same thing. I had to have another surgery and redo everything.”

Rehab was so extensive that Holmes missed the entire 2019 season. It was a breakthrough season for the Bears as they went 11-3 and reached the Big 12 championship game before making their first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.

Though it was tough to watch from the sidelines, Rhule made sure Holmes was still engaged with the team.

“It’s easy to drift off, but Coach Rhule and I had a great relationship, so he did everything he could to keep me involved, and that was a big part of why I was able to get through it,” Holmes said. “I was helping guys out, anything I could do to stay involved. Just not being able to play was really hard, but it was fun to be a part of that team.”

Back for the 2020 season, Holmes delivered his best career performance as he made 33 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown in Dave Aranda’s 2-7 debut season that saw the entire nonconference schedule wiped out by COVID-19 interruptions.

Hoping to build on that season, Holmes was looking forward to fine tuning his skills in spring drills in 2021. But this time it wasn’t his left knee that sidelined him, it was a broken right foot along with some ligaments in the area that needed repair.

“I caught a ball and Abram (Smith) before he moved to running back was playing linebacker,” Holmes said. “He tackled me low, and I twisted my foot. It got caught under him. I didn’t really know what was going on, but I got up and felt my (right) foot roll a little bit. I tried to walk and I couldn’t put any pressure on it or anything. With this, I had to let the bone reattach before I could even start to do rehab, so that was definitely different.”

Like the 2019 season, Holmes had to watch from the sideline again as the Bears experienced their most successful season in school history in 2021 by going 12-2 and winning both the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State and the Sugar Bowl over Ole Miss.

Holmes was happy for his teammates and enjoyed being part of the squad, but he longed to get back on the field. Following another extensive rehab, he stayed healthy through this year's spring drills and preseason camp, so just getting to play against UAlbany was a major step in the right direction.

“I feel great, as healthy as I have in a long time,” Holmes said. “I just want to contribute the best way I can to help this team win another championship that I can be on the field for, be padded for it, and potentially the playoff. That’s definitely a goal this year.”

Nobody was happier to see Holmes’ return to action than Aranda, who knows the skills he brings to the table as a receiver and punt returner. But above everything, Aranda admires the perseverance Holmes has shown just to get another shot to play.

“I would hope that my son and my daughters kind of have the heart that he has, and just the awareness and the compassion that he has,” Aranda said. “It's just way impressive. So you root hard for guys like that. For him to have an opportunity, man, that's so cool. It could not happen to a better dude.”

As lonely and grueling as rehabilitation has been over the years, Holmes knows couldn’t have made it this far without the support of his teammates, coaches and training staff. He’s often leaned on them for emotional support.

“One hundred percent, they’ve been one of the biggest parts of how I’ve been able to push through everything,” Holmes said. “I’ve been surrounded by great guys and great coaches since I’ve been here, and that’s just extra motivation for me to not only do it for myself but also so I can get back on the field with them.”

Most of the teammates and coaches Holmes was closest to when he arrived at Baylor in 2017 are long gone. Rhule is in his third season coaching the NFL’s Carolina Panthers while McGuire is the first-year head coach at Texas Tech. Brewer is playing quarterback at Liberty, his third college team.

But Holmes is still plugging away for the Bears, trying to put together his best season before pursuing his NFL dreams. Injuries are a big part of Holmes’ history, but the resilience he’s shown to overcome them defines who he is.

“Sometimes I can definitely feel my knee because I’ve had five surgeries on it,” Holmes said. “I know I’ve had to build my mental toughness. I love football. I’ve been doing it my whole life, and this is what I want to do as long as I can.”