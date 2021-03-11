Home series suits Baylor baseball team just fine

Who wouldn’t want to play at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium? For a college baseball player, it’s one of those venues that entices. It’s kind of the Fenway Park or Wrigley Field of college baseball.
But for the Baylor Bears, a more timely question might be, who wouldn’t want to play at Baylor Ballpark?
That’s the old switcheroo that head coach Steve Rodriguez pulled on his team this week. Instead of hopping on a bus to Baton Rouge and traveling seven hours for a one-day doubleheader against LSU and UT-San Antonio, the Bears (7-4) will stay at home and play Xavier in a three-day, three-game series instead. In the big picture, that probably suits the team better, said closer Luke Boyd.
“We were definitely looking forward to going to LSU and playing under the lights, never been there before,” Boyd said. “But I think everyone would agree that the situation we’re in this weekend is more beneficial. That’s the only thing we’re thinking about. Again, it would’ve been nice to play at LSU, but that’s out of our minds, and the only thing we’re focusing on is Xavier.”
Nothing is truly normal in a year full of COVID protocols. But with a conference-opening series against Texas just a week away, Rodriguez wanted to keep his team in as familiar a routine as possible. So he went to work looking for an opponent he could bring to Waco for a traditional Friday-through-Sunday weekend series. Fortunately, he found a willing suitor in the Musketeers (3-4), and he expressed gratitude to LSU coach Paul Mainieri for understanding the Bears’ desire for a change.
“I think it’s big, just because you’re trying to create some kind of normalcy in a non-normal season,” Rodriguez said. “It started off kind of crazy, and then last week we were able to get in a normal routine. I just wanted to get our guys in that as best I could, right before conference is starting.”
As opponents go, Xavier represents something of a mystery. The Musketeers are “begging to play,” Rodriguez said, after having to cancel their last two series against Auburn and Mercer due to COVID-related issues.
Baylor’s lineup should challenge a Musketeer pitching staff that owns a 5.07 team ERA. The Bears lead the Big 12 in hitting with a .332 average, and feature seven starters who are hitting .300 or better, led by freshman centerfielder Jared McKenzie (.408).
“It hasn’t really surprised me,” Rodriguez said. “The consistency with which our guys are hitting is always nice. There’s not huge ups and downs, guys going 0-for-the-weekend or really struggling. They may not get a hit that game, but they’re productive with their outs, or productive in the game that helps us win. That, for me, is a really big deal.”
Baylor’s schedule amendment created a long 13-game homestand, as the Bears will play five more home games following the Xavier series. Even with fewer fans in the house due to COVID restrictions, that could work out pretty well for Baylor. So far this year the Bears are 5-0 at Baylor Ballpark.
They’re looking forward to stacking up a few more wins in their home digs.
“It would have been nice to play LSU, a little rematch from last year in the Shriners Classic,” said third baseman Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo. “But, again, that’s a pretty long bus ride for just one day of playing a doubleheader. So it’s always nice playing here in Waco, at Baylor Ballpark. Get our fans to come out here, get to be around parents that want to come out to the games and people who make playing at Baylor Ballpark a great experience. We’re definitely excited about this next upcoming series.”
Bear Facts
Baylor’s Jared McKenzie leads the Big 12 in hits (20), batting average (.408) and home runs (five), and ranks fifth nationally in longballs after not hitting any out of the park in 2020. … Xavier’s Friday starter Trevor Olson will be making his first start of the season after three previous 2021 appearances out of the bullpen. … BU left-hander Tyler Thomas, who will start Saturday, is coming off a career-high nine strikeouts in a shutout win over Memphis last weekend.