Home series vs. Xavier suits Baylor baseball team just fine

Who wouldn’t want to play at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium? For a college baseball player, it’s one of those venues that entices. It’s kind of the Fenway Park or Wrigley Field of college baseball.

But for the Baylor Bears, a more timely question might be, who wouldn’t want to play at Baylor Ballpark?

That’s the old switcheroo that head coach Steve Rodriguez pulled on his team this week. Instead of hopping on a bus to Baton Rouge and traveling seven hours for a one-day doubleheader against LSU and UT-San Antonio, the Bears (7-4) will stay at home and play Xavier in a three-day, three-game series instead. In the big picture, that probably suits the team better, said closer Luke Boyd.

“We were definitely looking forward to going to LSU and playing under the lights, never been there before,” Boyd said. “But I think everyone would agree that the situation we’re in this weekend is more beneficial. That’s the only thing we’re thinking about. Again, it would’ve been nice to play at LSU, but that’s out of our minds, and the only thing we’re focusing on is Xavier.”