Baylor's soccer team can check off a home opener win off the list, as the Bears finally got to play a match at Betty Lou Mays Thursday night against Louisiana Tech. Despite a slow start in the first half, Baylor kicked it into high gear after the break to take the 3-0 shutout over the visiting Bulldogs.

BU head coach Michelle Lenard said she was happy with the result of the game but hopes her squad can get the attack going a little but faster next time around.

“Happy with the outcome. I'm happy that we scored three quality goals,” Lenard said. “We definitely dominated the majority of the game. Would like to see us get an earlier start on scoring goals. I think we could have scored earlier and more.

“In the second half now we're needing to rotate players and think about our next game, which is a great opportunity for a lot of our players to get some good minutes but I think we could have been a little bit hungrier earlier in the game and made it a little more exciting for our fans in the first half and that will be our priority in the next game.”

Baylor (2-1-1) found the net on goals by senior Ashley Merrill and fifth-year veteran Jenna Patterson, with the final score coming off the foot of sophomore Tyler Isgrig. Patterson's second-half score was the first for the forward in a Bears jersey.

“It felt good. First goal at home, first goal of the season and counting last season, for me, so that was really nice,” Patterson said. “It is unfortunate that it did take us so long to get going but once we did obviously you can see the potential that we have there. So, hopefully, to be able to next game start off with the energy that we came in with in the second half, I think that's what we're looking to do.”

The Bulldogs dropped to 2-2-1 with the loss.

The Bears outshot LA Tech, 18-7, with 11 of those bullets being on goal. Merrill led BU with four shots, two of them on the mark, and was responsible for putting Baylor on the board in the 44th minute to send the home team with a 1-0 lead into the half.

The score came as freshman midfielder Theresa McCullough drove the ball northward down the sideline in front of the home crowd and made the cross into a busy box, where Merill tapped it in to the enjoyment of the home crowd.

“Ashley is always a goal-scoring threat and always hungry,” Lenard said. “She’s never one I have to tell to take more chances. Ashley will take chances.”

Baylor made tactical adjustments during the break and came out with more pressure as both the midfield and the front line move upward through the top third.

Patterson gave the Bears the 2-0 lead in the 56th minute, taking the assist from Isgrig to drive the ball into the open net from outside the 18-yard box as the Bulldogs' goalkeeper had moved up and out of the post in attempt to block the shot.

“Jenna and I kind of switched sides at that moment because when I take corners sometimes I'll end up switching positionally,” Isgrig explained. “But I ended up dropping into the midfield and receiving it and just having four midfielders instead. I looked up and saw her making that run so I just tried to slip it right where she could get an easier finish.”

It barely took 10 minutes for Isgrig to ice the final goal of the match, taking the assist from freshman Callie Conrad to put the ball in the bottom right corner as she was pressed by a pair of Tech defenders. After not being able to connect in the first half, Isgrig said she played more freely in the second period following the adjustments.

“I started playing more free and really dropping into the midfield more and that's how I was able to slip Jenna in on the second goal,' Isgrig said. “Then, I'm a left winger and I came all the way to the right side of the box to receive it and, in that moment, I just saw the space and looked up and took my shot.”

Both Baylor goalkeepers spent time between the posts with Ashlee Zirkel picking up two saves in the first half and Makinzie Short later pulling off an impressive dive in the second to keep the Bulldogs from breaking the shutout. Lenard said the Bears would prefer to use both keepers throughout the season.

Almost no one noticed the change at goal, however, due to the backline's solid performance. The defense managed to take away Tech's opportunities and held the Bulldogs to three corners.

“We didn’t give up too much in terms of good opportunities on goal,” Lenard said. “Most of the opportunities that they had came from counter-attack moments in the midfield where we had some floppy turnovers. So, we have got to be better, or we will be punished for that if we continue to make those types of mistakes in the midfield. But our defense did their job. They cleaned it up and they kept a clean sheet.”

Baylor hits the road again for a Sunday match against Butler at noon Central, taking off for Indiana Friday morning. The Bears have a 1-0 record over Butler thanks to a 2-0 victory on Sept. 13, 2018. Lenard hopes to see Baylor hit the field with more consistency in its next match.

“Our priority at this point in the season, really, is ourselves — making sure we’re consistent,” Lenard said. “We weren’t consistent enough tonight, for me. We needed to come out a little bit stronger in the first half. And you saw that as the game went on. It’s been a hard week of recovery for us, and we took a little bit longer than I’d like to get our feet back. But we don’t have that time now. We’ve got to get on the road.”