Home win over Cowboys crucial to Baylor's Big 12 championship repeat

When Baylor dropped a 24-14 decision to Oklahoma State last October in Stillwater, it was a big blow but not fatal.

The Bears managed to win all their home games to reach the Big 12 championship game where they pulled off a thrilling 21-16 win in the rematch with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Saturday’s Top 25 showdown at 2:30 p.m. against the No. 9 Cowboys is more crucial to the No. 16 Bears this season because it’s at McLane Stadium.

Losing any home game will be a major setback in their quest to repeat as Big 12 champions, especially since the Bears’ road schedule is brutal with dates at West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas still upcoming.

The Baylor players are anticipating a revved-up "Go Gold" atmosphere when they run out of the tunnel.

“We’ve got this gold-out thing this week, and we’re really excited for that,” said Baylor defensive lineman TJ Franklin. “I know the fans and the supporters are going to bring a lot of energy with that, so that’s definitely going to fuel us on the field.”

Following last week’s Big 12-opening 31-24 win over Iowa State in Ames, the Bears (3-1) will carry some heavy momentum into the game. The Cowboys are 3-0 after opening with wins over Central Michigan, Arizona State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Baylor’s defense has been outstanding all season, but the Cowboys will be their biggest test so far because of their speed and athleticism. They’re ranked second nationally with 49.7 points per game while averaging 511.3 yards.

“I think their team speed really flashes on the tape,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I think up to this point we’ve been probably looked at as the fastest team of whoever we’ve played. That’s probably not the case in this one. I think they are a challenge because they are a strong team. I think they’re built inside out, they don’t crack under pressure. You have to beat them.”

Cowboys' senior quarterback Spencer Sanders is off to a sizzling start as he’s passed for 916 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception. Braydon Johnson is the top receiver with 14 catches for 300 yards and three scores, while Oklahoma State’s ground game is led by Dominic Richardson with 215 yards and two scores.

Baylor’s defense has been superb against the run by limiting opponents to 79.5 yards per game and 2.6 yards per carry.

Stopping the running game will be a major emphasis for the Bears because it would make the Cowboys’ offense more one dimensional. The Bears have seemed to be able to read Sanders' mind as they intercepted him seven times in two games last year.

“We want to keep teams under 100 (yards rushing), no matter who it is,” Franklin said. “It’s gut wrenching, it’s embarrassing for us if teams even get close to 100. That’s how much of an emphasis we’ve made on it this year. We just want to not give them the opportunity to be a two-sided offense. We want them to be one-sided.”

After building one of the best defenses in the country last year, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles took the same position at Ohio State.

The Cowboys haven’t been as stingy so far under new defensive coordinator Derek Mason, who was Auburn’s defensive coordinator last season after a seven-year stint as Vanderbilt’s head coach.

The Cowboys are allowing 376.7 yards and 22.7 points per game while forcing just two turnovers. However, they have collected 10 sacks in their three wins, so giving quarterback Blake Shapen time to throw will be important for the Bears.

Showing great patience, Shapen is coming off his best game of the season as he hit 19 of 26 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns against Iowa State. He spread the ball around to 11 different receivers.

“I think Blake got into a rhythm,” said Baylor tight end Drake Dabney. “He looked very comfortable out there. I think the receivers were able to get open and do very well. So I think we definitely took a step forward in that area.’

Dabney showed his athletic ability by hurdling an Iowa State defender after a catch.

“Ben (Sims) and I had a couple of days where we stayed after practice and just messed around kind of doing it, and we'll do it in warmup sometimes, doing high knees," Dabney said. “So it's fun to actually be able to do it in the game.”

Freshman Richard Reese toughed out 78 yards rushing on 21 carries against the Cyclones, and ran over defenders on a 19-yard touchdown run. Baylor’s offensive line played with more of an edge against a strong Iowa State defensive front.

Reese rushed for a career-high 156 yards and three scores in Baylor’s last home game, a 42-7 win over Texas State two weeks ago.

“I think his improvement says so much just about him and about his ability to learn and his ability to take coaching,” Aranda said. “He’s just way selfless. And then, I know (Baylor running backs coach) Justin Johnson has done a great job.”

Reese scored his 19-yard touchdown to finish off a 10-play, 93-yard drive that took more than five minutes off the clock in the third quarter. The Baylor defenders loved it because it gave them time to catch their breath and come back refreshed.