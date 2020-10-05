Hoot Johnigan joins Baylor softball staff

When Baylor assistant softball coach Mark Lumley’s battle with cancer forced him into retirement last week, head coach Glenn Moore didn’t have to look far for his replacement.
Steve “Hoot” Johnigan has been named the Lady Bears’ new hitting coach after previously serving as an assistant under former Baylor baseball coach Steve Smith from 1995-2015.
For the last five years, Johnigan has served as Baylor’s associate director of athletic facilities and operations in addition to working as the color analyst for Baylor baseball broadcasts. Moore said he interviewed seven or eight candidates, but ultimately chose Johnigan.
“You just look at his resume and you can tell we’re very blessed to have him join us,” Moore said. “We had some highly qualified candidates that made it tough on us. But when everything was said and done, we all agreed the credentials and experience and the wisdom and the definition of what a Baylor coach is about was Hoot Johnigan. We have a lot of confidence in him and we certainly love him as everybody does around here.”
In 2018, Johnigan stepped in for Lumley when he was dealing with health issues. Due to season-ending injuries to top players like pitcher Gia Rodoni and outfielder Kyla Walker, the Lady Bears struggled through an 18-31 season.
“That’s about as good of an interview as you can do to have someone join your staff for a year on a trial run, and we certainly know that he’s qualified from going through what was the worst season in our history,” Moore said. “He was not responsible for that, but he certainly helped us get through it.”
During his 21 seasons as a Baylor assistant baseball coach, Johnigan’s responsibilities included coaching hitting and fielding. Though coaching softball hitters is different than baseball, Johnigan also sees a lot of similarities.
“I know the ball is coming from underneath, but you’ve got to have bat control, you’ve got to have a good approach, and a lot of it is the mind game,” Johnigan said. “We’re psychologists, in a certain sense, trying to help these kids out. Who needs to be pushed a little bit, who needs to be patted on the back and encouraged, and then there’s a lot in between. And that is very similar in baseball and softball.”
Johnigan believes the time he spent substituting for Lumley in the 2018 season will help him transition to his role as hitting coach. He knows hitters’ needs differ from player to player.
“They want those techniques, the mechanics, all those things,” Johnigan said. “And you can get as in-depth as you want. Some of them like that, some of them it goes over their head. You just have to learn to get in their domain to be able to get your point across, and I look forward to that and I love that challenge.”
Additionally, Moore promoted longtime pitching coach Britni Sneed Newman to associate head coach. Newman is beginning her 18th year at Baylor and has produced some of the top pitchers in the country like Whitney Canion, Lisa Ferguson and most recently Rodoni.
“I’m honored and humbled that Coach Moore would consider me for this promotion,” Newman said. “Being able to be part of Baylor for all these years and being able to coach these young women and to continue to teach them about the game I love. One of the great things we’re able to do is share our faith and make that a huge part of our program.”
The Baylor softball coaches feel like Lumley is still part of the program as he’s dealing with his cancer issues. Lumley worked under Moore at LSU beginning in 1998 and joined him at Baylor in 2000.
During the past weekend, both the Baylor baseball and softball teams went over to Lumley’s house to work on his yard.
“We keep our focus on Coach Lumley,” Moore said. “He’s a fighter. Certainly he has written the Baylor softball story with us. He’s had an effect on us that will last many, many years and we know that. So from an emotional standpoint, our focus is just on him and his health, and that’s where we are with it. But we love him and are praying for him, and we’re here for him.”
Baylor will begin fall workouts with perhaps Moore’s deepest team in 21 seasons since the 2019 season won’t count against the eligibility of players after it was shortened by COVID-19. Sixth-year senior Rodoni is back to lead the pitching staff.
“There’s a lot of talent out there,” Moore said. “It’s going to be a tremendous fall season with competition for playing time. The talent we have is as good as any year we’ve had, I think. The problem is every other team in the Big 12 has their fifth-year seniors back too. The level of softball is going to be tremendous this year to watch.”
