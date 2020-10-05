Hoot Johnigan joins Baylor softball staff

“That’s about as good of an interview as you can do to have someone join your staff for a year on a trial run, and we certainly know that he’s qualified from going through what was the worst season in our history,” Moore said. “He was not responsible for that, but he certainly helped us get through it.”

During his 21 seasons as a Baylor assistant baseball coach, Johnigan’s responsibilities included coaching hitting and fielding. Though coaching softball hitters is different than baseball, Johnigan also sees a lot of similarities.

“I know the ball is coming from underneath, but you’ve got to have bat control, you’ve got to have a good approach, and a lot of it is the mind game,” Johnigan said. “We’re psychologists, in a certain sense, trying to help these kids out. Who needs to be pushed a little bit, who needs to be patted on the back and encouraged, and then there’s a lot in between. And that is very similar in baseball and softball.”

Johnigan believes the time he spent substituting for Lumley in the 2018 season will help him transition to his role as hitting coach. He knows hitters’ needs differ from player to player.