Horns' bats rough up Baylor again, 13-4

AUSTIN — After the thumping the Baylor baseball team took in its series opener against Texas, the Bears tried to embrace starting over from zero on Saturday.

It’s one thing to reset, though, and quite another to slow down the Longhorn bats.

Texas followed up its 20-1 win on Friday by hammering the ball in Game 2 on the way to a 13-4 victory on Saturday at Disch-Falk Field.

Baylor’s Jared McKenzie hit a couple of solo home runs, but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep up.

The Longhorns smacked four home runs, three of which left no doubt as they zoomed out of the park in left field.

“They were just able to get the balls up in the air,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “Our biggest issue was just not getting ahead of hitters. We started falling behind and we got them into offensive counts and they continued to punish baseballs. We didn’t make offensive counts tough. We didn’t throw the ball anywhere but down the middle of the plate.”

The Texas pitching staff got plenty of run support and made it count.

Texas starting pitcher Tristan Stevens went 6 2/3 innings. He gave up four earned runs, struck out seven and walked one. Horns reliever Luke Harrison came into the game with two outs, runners at first and third, and his team up, 10-4. He struck out McKenzie to get out of the inning.

“It’s tough,” McKenzie said. “Those guys can swing it and they’ve been able to swing it all year. So we just have to come out and compete.”

After the ugly, lopsided loss in the opener, Baylor struck first in Game 2 by putting a crooked number on the board in the top of the second inning.

Bears Kyle Nevin, Casen Neumann and Chase Wehsener started the at-bat with three straight singles. Whehsener’s poke through the right side scored Nevin for the initial lead. Neumann came home on an infield ground out by Jacob Schoenvogel.

Texas got one back in the bottom of the second, but then McKenzie smashed Baylor’s first extra-base hit of the day. McKenzie hit a solo home run over the wall in left, bumping the Bears’ advantage back to two runs.

“We started putting the ball in play, getting a lot of hits,” Rodriguez said. “The problem is we were out on defense too long. From my standpoint, we’ve got to continue to fight.”

The lead got away from Baylor in Texas’ half of the fourth inning.

The Longhorns posted four runs on five hits, to surge ahead, 6-3. Ivan Melendez highlighted the rally by smashing a 1-2 pitch out of the park in center, scoring Douglas Hodo.

Before that, Mitchell Daly led off the inning with a double and Hodo hit a line drive that Baylor’s Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo couldn’t keep in his glove. Texas edged into the lead when Baylor starting pitcher Kobe Andrade attempted to throw out Austin Todd on a grounder that dribbled toward third base. Andrade’s leaping throw toward first got away, allowing Trey Faltine to score from second, putting the Horns ahead, 4-3.

Texas kept piling on runs in the bottom of the fifth as Faltine hit a no-doubter home run to left. Faltine punctuated an eight-pitch at-bat with a 427-foot blast that scored Skyler Messinger.

That was all for Andrade, who gave up eight earned runs and gave way to reliever Cam Caley.

Hodo added a 434-foot homer in the bottom of the seventh that scored Faltine and lifted Texas to an eight-run advantage.

Baylor’s series at Texas wraps up with Game 3 starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday back at Disch-Falk.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.