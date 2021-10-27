Horns of a dilemma: Baylor's run defense faces challenge of stopping Robinson

Far more than a fraction of the time, Baylor has talked about “doing our 1/11th” this season.
Football programs tend to latch on to certain buzzwords, and what this nebulous numeric example actually relates to is personal responsibility. Basically, Baylor’s coaches want each player worrying about performing his own individual job, as one of 11 guys on the field.
With all due respect to Baylor (and Spinal Tap), it may be time to turn it up to 11. As in 11/11ths.
Baylor’s run defense is coming off its best performance of the season, as the Bears held Tyler Allgeier and BYU to a meager 67 yards on 24 carries in a 38-24 BU win two weeks ago. Couple that with a solid run-stuffing effort against West Virginia in a 45-20 win Oct. 9, and Baylor has a right to feel pretty good about how its rush defense is trending. In those two wins, Baylor defenders have plugged up lanes and limited ball carriers to 2.53 yards per attempt.
No offense to BYU’s Allgeier or West Virginia’s Leddie Brown, but they’re not in the same league as Bijan Robinson. Slowing down the tenacious Texas sophomore stud on Saturday would mark a next-level jump for Baylor’s defense.
“I think their running back, to this point, is the best running back we’ve seen,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda.
That probably goes without saying. Robinson has established himself as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, rushing for 924 yards (third-best nationally) and 10 touchdowns in UT’s first seven games. He has moves that would stand out as flashy even on the hippest night clubs on Sixth Street, and is averaging 6.33 yards per tote and 132 yards per game.
So, if you’re Baylor, how do you defend that? Well, remember that whole personal responsibility mindset? That’s ingrained in the Bears for a reason. They know they can’t abandon their posts against Robinson. They’ve got to be where they’re supposed to be.
“I think it’s more just doing our job,” said BU linebacker Terrel Bernard. “We talk about doing your 1/11th, and I think everybody’s been able to do that. When all gaps are accounted for, there’s nowhere to run. And then, whenever the ball comes into your gap, you’ve just got to make the play. And that’s what we’ve been doing well these past couple of weeks.”
Baylor’s coaches harp on that 1/11th idea and drill it into the psyche of the players for a reason. Last year during the Bears’ 2-7 season, the defense performed admirably, finishing 32nd nationally in total defense, not too shabby for a two-win team. But every unit suffers breakdowns. In 2020, the Bears made their most egregious gaffes when they essentially tried to do too much.
They can’t do that against Texas, Aranda said.
“Last year defensively we had to score points, we had to do everything. That’s what some of the players are thinking,” the coach said. “I’m going to do my job, if it’s a nothing-nothing game. Once we’re down by 14 or down by 21, I’m going to take this chance. I’m supposed to be here, but I’m going to go there. I’m supposed to be up, but I’m going to go down. And all this other stuff.
“So, there are remnants of that in there. And I think anytime you’re in adversity or anytime you’re in a pressure situation, that bubbles back up. So, you have to kill that.”
As Bernard alluded to, there’s more to effective run stoppage than just being in position to make the play. Then you’ve got to actually, you know, make the play. That’s not an easy task against Robinson. The UT running back has eluded 29 tackles in the Longhorns’ last four games, second in the country only to Alabama’s Brian Robinson (33), according to PFF College, which provides college football data and analytics.
Moreover, Texas has finally figured out that it’s wise to put the ball in Bijan’s hands as much as possible. After not scoring a touchdown in his first seven games as a collegian, Robinson has danced into the end zone 19 times in his last nine games.
And here’s the conundrum for Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and his staff. You can try to crowd the line of scrimmage with extra defenders in a quest to roadblock Robinson, but that’s almost what the Longhorns want you to do. They’re capable of going over the top in the passing game, and have produced 40 plays of 10 yards or more this season, which ranks 30th nationally.
“I think it’s just winning our one-on-ones,” Aranda said. “With BYU and Texas, they kind of do the same thing. They’re going to get us in heavy sets, trying to fit the run game up, and then try to isolate some of the guys on the outside. And it comes down to just winning your one-on-ones at that spot.”
For the season, Baylor is allowing an average of 134 rushing yards per game. That’s a number that has obviously improved in recent games. Earlier in the season, the Bears had their struggles, as the likes of Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Oklahoma State’s Jaylen Warren gashed them, though it did take Warren 36 carries to pile up his 125-yard game. The Cyclones finished with 216 yards on 40 carries and the Cowboys notched 219 on 59 totes.
In order to prevent Texas from amassing similar or even better numbers, the Bears will try to keep it simple. The message is this: Know your assignment. Read your keys. Fill the gaps. Make the tackle.
Basically, do your thing, so we can all do our thing.
But don’t go crazy and do your own thing.
“I think you can’t defend the run when it’s that way,” said Aranda, referring to those moments when defenders gamble and try to do too much. “There is some of that, that showed up in the game that we’re referencing from a couple weeks ago (against BYU). For everyone to do their job, and for them to bring your own energy and your own style, I think, is what makes us unique and special.