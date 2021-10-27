Horns of a dilemma: Baylor's run defense faces challenge of stopping Robinson

They can’t do that against Texas, Aranda said.

“Last year defensively we had to score points, we had to do everything. That’s what some of the players are thinking,” the coach said. “I’m going to do my job, if it’s a nothing-nothing game. Once we’re down by 14 or down by 21, I’m going to take this chance. I’m supposed to be here, but I’m going to go there. I’m supposed to be up, but I’m going to go down. And all this other stuff.

“So, there are remnants of that in there. And I think anytime you’re in adversity or anytime you’re in a pressure situation, that bubbles back up. So, you have to kill that.”

As Bernard alluded to, there’s more to effective run stoppage than just being in position to make the play. Then you’ve got to actually, you know, make the play. That’s not an easy task against Robinson. The UT running back has eluded 29 tackles in the Longhorns’ last four games, second in the country only to Alabama’s Brian Robinson (33), according to PFF College, which provides college football data and analytics.

Moreover, Texas has finally figured out that it’s wise to put the ball in Bijan’s hands as much as possible. After not scoring a touchdown in his first seven games as a collegian, Robinson has danced into the end zone 19 times in his last nine games.