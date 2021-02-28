Hot bats lift Baylor over Mississippi State

Softball for breakfast suited Baylor just fine.
With noon rain headed for Waco, the Baylor-Mississippi State game was moved up two hours to 9 a.m. Sunday morning in the finale of the Lone Star State Invitational at Getterman Stadium.
The No. 21 Lady Bears woke up with their bats in hand as they collected 12 hits to fuel a 10-6 win over the No. 25 Bulldogs.
The Lady Bears (5-3) quickly put Saturday night’s 7-3 loss to Connecticut behind them to finish the tournament on a high note for a 3-2 record. The win over the Bulldogs was Baylor’s first over a Top 25 team this season.
“We had a lot of energy, everything was rolling, and we came very, very focused from the time we got to the field throughout the game,” said Baylor centerfielder Nicky Dawson. “We were able to maintain that energy, quality at-bats, the pitchers came today, and just as a team we were a whole unit.”
Goose McGlaun and Lou Gilbert amassed three hits apiece against the Bulldogs (8-4) while Dawson and Josie Bower each had two hits. Batting in the leadoff spot, Dawson was hot all weekend as she went 7-for-15 with nine runs and three RBIs while recording at least one hit in all five games.
“I’m really comfortable,” Dawson said. “I’m seeing the ball really well, and sometimes that can be scary because you want to hit everything. But I’ve got to stay patient and really think about passing the bat. Coach (Glenn) Moore talks a lot about starting things off good and how that’s contagious. That’s my goal to get on base and hopefully that transfers from batter to batter.”
After Anna Kate Segars blasted a two-run homer off Sidney Holman-Mansell to give the Bulldogs a quick 2-0 first-inning lead, the Lady Bears responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning as McGlaun hit a run-scoring single and freshman Zadie LaValley pounded a two-run double off Grace Fagan (1-1).
The Lady Bears scored two more in the second inning as McGlaun hit another run-scoring single, but the Bulldogs cut the lead to 7-5 with Mia Davidson’s two-run homer and Fa Leilua’s solo homer in the third.
The Bulldogs kept chipping away as Chloe Malau’ula’s RBI-single pulled the them within one. But Baylor stretched its lead to 10-6 with a three-run fourth as McGlaun, Bower and Aliyah Binford singled across runs.
“We had a lot of good production there in the top of the order, for sure, and some great at-bats throughout our entire lineup,” Moore said. “I told Brit (Baylor pitching coach Britni Sneed Newman), I wouldn’t want to be a defensive coordinator in football with all the Air Raid offenses, and that’s kind of what we’re facing right now with the offenses we’ve been seeing in softball.”
After Holman-Mansell (2-0) got the Lady Bears through the fourth inning, ace Gia Rodoni stepped into the circle in the fifth and shut out the Bulldogs the final three innings on four hits and no walks to nail down her second save of the season.
Rodoni was eager for a solid relief appearance after she allowed five hits, three walks and two runs in four innings Saturday night against the Huskies.
“I definitely didn’t want to have the feeling I had last (Saturday) night after losing,” Rodoni said. “So I knew a switch needed to be flipped, and watching the teams going back and forth was getting me a little bit mentally ready. So I was just getting my mind right in the bullpen and went out there and carried the confidence through the three innings I had.”
The Lady Bears will return to action Thursday in a doubleheader against No. 9 Louisiana in Lafayette to start a 12-game road stretch. The Lady Bears won’t return home until March 16 against SFA.
“Good challenge on Thursday against Louisiana-Lafayette, two opportunities at a top 10 team,” Moore said. “We’ll see again a team that hits the long ball. I’m excited about it, though. I’m excited about this offense, probably more so than any offense we’ve had in the last few years. I just think this is a team that can put a lot of pressure on opposing pitchers, and we can hit good pitching.”