Hot bats lift Baylor softball over Mississippi State

Softball for breakfast suited Baylor just fine.

With noon rain headed for Waco, the Baylor-Mississippi State game was moved up two hours to 9 a.m. Sunday morning in the finale of the Lone Star State Invitational at Getterman Stadium.

The No. 21 Lady Bears woke up with their bats in hand as they collected 12 hits to fuel a 10-6 win over the No. 25 Bulldogs.

The Lady Bears (5-3) quickly put Saturday night’s 7-3 loss to Connecticut behind them to finish the tournament on a high note for a 3-2 record. The win over the Bulldogs was Baylor’s first over a Top 25 team this season.

“We had a lot of energy, everything was rolling, and we came very, very focused from the time we got to the field throughout the game,” said Baylor centerfielder Nicky Dawson. “We were able to maintain that energy, quality at-bats, the pitchers came today, and just as a team we were a whole unit.”

Goose McGlaun and Lou Gilbert amassed three hits apiece against the Bulldogs (8-4) while Dawson and Josie Bower each had two hits. Batting in the leadoff spot, Dawson was hot all weekend as she went 7-for-15 with nine runs and three RBIs while recording at least one hit in all five games.