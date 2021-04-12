Hot Baylor tennis teams rolling toward Big 12 tourneys

With just 10 days remaining until they host the Big 12 Tournament, the Baylor women’s and men’s tennis teams kept their momentum going over the weekend.

The 10th-ranked Baylor women’ team made a trip to the Sunflower State and defeated Kansas State and Kansas in the span of just over 24 hours.

After the Bears’ Friday match at K-State was postponed until Saturday, they rolled up a 5-2 victory over the Wildcats to start the weekend.

On Sunday, Baylor rallied for a 4-3 victory over Kansas to improve to 19-3 on the season and 6-1 in Big 12 play. The Bears fell behind 2-1 shortly after singles play began. But Baylor’s Angie Shakhraichuk, Kris Sorokolet and Mel Krywoj notched victories on the No. 4, No. 6 and No. 1 courts respectively to push the Bears to the victory.

Krywoj, playing in the top singles match, battled back for a three-set win. She defeated the Jayhawks’ Sonia Smagina, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, to claim the deciding point.

Baylor got on the board by winning the doubles point. Krywoj and Shakhraichuk claimed a hard-fought match over Kansas’ Smagina/Vasiliki Karvouni, 7-6 (7-3). Bears Audrey Boch-Collins and Alicia Herrero beat the Jayhawks’ Tiffany Lagarde/Carmen Roxana Manu, 6-4.

