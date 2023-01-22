Hot Bears try to hand Kansas third straight loss

Steaming toward the halfway point of the Big 12 race, college basketball’s last two men’s national champions have suddenly switched tracks.

While No. 21 Baylor is riding a four-game winning streak, No. 2 Kansas has dropped its last two games heading into ESPN’s Big Monday showdown at 8 p.m. between last year’s Big 12 co-champions at a packed Ferrell Center.

The Jayhawks’ 83-82 overtime loss at Kansas State was followed by an 83-60 drubbing by TCU. Kansas rarely loses at Allen Fieldhouse, and even more rarely gets blown out.

It was the second-largest home loss in Bill Self’s 20 seasons at Kansas. The Jayhawks fell 84-59 to Texas on Jan. 2, 2021. But Baylor coach Scott Drew doesn’t expect the Jayhawks to repeat such a terrible performance.

“I know when we lost three in a row we weren’t very happy, so I assume it’s the same for them,” Drew said. “It’s a Big 12 game, it’s Big Monday, it’s the biggest platform our league has. Just like every Big 12 game, you expect it to be highly contested and probably a one or two possession game. They’ll be focused and we’ll be focused, and both teams will play extremely hard. Whoever executes a little bit better usually wins these games.”

Jerome Tang’s Kansas State Wildcats now lead the Big 12 with a 6-1 record while Kansas, Texas and Iowa State are a game behind at 5-2. Both Baylor and TCU are 4-3.

Now 16-3 overall, the Jayhawks didn’t do much of anything right as the No. 14 Horned Frogs shot 54.4 percent overall while hitting eight of 15 3-pointers and 13 of 16 free throws. Kansas was just as bad offensively as it shot 39 percent and committed 17 turnovers.

But it was an atypical game for a Jayhawks squad coming off last year’s national championship after the Bears won the 2021 title.

Fourth-year junior forward Jalen Wilson has emerged as a top candidate for Big 12 player of the year as he leads the league with a 21.3 scoring average while ranking second with 8.8 rebounds.

“He's been playing really well and he's been doing it from 3, he's been doing it in the paint, he gets to the free throw line, he rebounds,” Drew said. “Coach Self’s done a great job putting him in positions to be successful and he's done a great job taking his game to another level this year.”

Freshman forward Gradey Dick is another big threat who is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds and is a dangerous 3-point shooter who ranks second in the league behind Baylor’s Adam Flagler with a 43.9 percentage.

“There’s a reason he's projected as a lottery pick by most of the (NBA) draft boards,” Drew said. “Anyone that has that quick of a release and can shoot at that high of a percentage is greatly valued in college basketball and in the NBA these days. He's somebody that you definitely have to know where he's at at all times because he can make two or three 3-pointers before you blink an eye.”

Sophomore forward KJ Adams from Austin Westlake is averaging 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while Texas Tech transfer guard Kevin McCullar is averaging 10.2 points and seven rebounds. Point guard Dajuan Harris is averaging 7.4 points and leads the Big 12 with 6.6 assists per game.

In Saturday’s 62-60 win over Oklahoma, the Bears matched their lowest scoring output of the season. But they got hot when they needed to by draining their last four 3-pointers, including three by Jalen Bridges and the last one by Adam Flagler with 22 seconds remaining to seal their third straight Big 12 road win and improve to 14-5 overall.

“First and foremost, we’ve been healthy,” Drew said. “Guys have been able to practice together and get some chemistry together, and that’s allowed us to get some wins and that builds confidence. We’ve gotten better in practice, and players are adjusting to rotation roles, and buying into whatever that role is to help us win. Playing one possession games, anything can happen, but it’s sure nice to be on the right side of them.”

During the four-game winning streak, freshman guard Keyonte George has been a major catalyst by averaging 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Flagler has played with his usual consistency by averaging 13.7 points and 5.5 assists while Bridges has played his best basketball of the season with 11.8 points and eight boards per game.

“All of us have seen Jalen shoot it like that in practice since the summer,” Drew said. “When he got off to a slow start, we were all surprised. But he did what you want any player to do, and that is when they’re struggling you want them to work harder. He’s always worked hard and he’s gone to another level, and that’s paid off.”

While Big Monday is always a high profile game, both teams have little time to prepare after Saturday games. After going 1-2 in Big 12 games at the Ferrell Center so far, the Bears know the importance of protecting their home court.

“I know it’s a home game for us and we have to defend the home court advantage,” Drew said. “I know Coach Self is a Hall of Fame coach and you’ve got to beat them, they’re not going to beat themselves.”