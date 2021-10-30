Hot finish propels Baylor over Texas, 31-24

“Gerry didn’t get down that’s for one thing,” Smith said. “He knew what his job was. He knew what he could do. Despite all that, he led with complete confidence. He was out there like nothing happened. We picked him up but he was already in a whole different mode.”

Baylor’s next scoring drive was even more impressive as the Bears drove 80 yards on 14 plays. The biggest play was Bohanon’s 28-yard pass to a wide open Sims down the right sideline.

Sims finished it off by running for a one-yard touchdown after taking the handoff in motion behind the line of scrimmage to give the Bears a 24-21 lead with 12:48 left in the fourth quarter.

The Longhorns took a gamble that backfired when they faked a punt on fourth-and-11. Punter Cameron Dicker appeared to be looking to pass before he tucked the ball and ran for two yards, giving the Bears great field position at their own 49.

“We had worked on that look quite a bit, so we were calling that out prior,” Aranda said. “Guys were communicating that, and guys were on it. I give Coach (Matt) Powledge a lot of credit for that. Griffin Speaks was on that unit, and he’s communicating it and stuff. It’s really cool to see the work you’ve put in, in a critical spot like that.”

