Hot George lifts Bears by Raiders, 81-74

LUBBOCK — Baylor freshman sensation Keyonte George is looking quite comfortable anywhere he plays in the Big 12.

Scoring Baylor’s first 13 points of the second half, George amassed 27 points to spark an 81-74 win over Texas Tech on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena.

In No. 21 Baylor’s last road game, George scored a career-high 32 points in last Wednesday’s 83-78 win over West Virginia in Morgantown.

After an 0-3 Big 12 start, the Bears (13-5, 3-3) have won their last three games. The Red Raiders (10-8) are still winless in the Big 12 at 0-6.

After losing both games to Texas Tech last year, the Bears were motivated to not let that happen again this season.

“It’s good to get some payback from last year,” said Baylor guard LJ Cryer. “That was a big factor because last year that was the only team we didn’t get a win against in the Big 12, and we preached that. It’s one of the hardest environments to play in.”

George hit eight of 15 field goals, including five of 11 3-pointers, while hitting all six free throws. He pulled down five rebounds and dished out three assists.

Cryer scored 18 points while Jalen Bridges hit 14 and Adam Flagler added nine points and five assists. The Bears shot 48.3 percent overall and hit 11 of 29 from 3-point range. The Bears’ floor game was tremendous as they committed just three turnovers.

“To have 16 assists and three turnovers doesn’t happen often, so give the guys a lot of credit for that,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Our guys played unselfish and identified the hot shooter.”

Jaylon Tyson led Texas Tech with 19 points and Pop Issacs hit 14 as the Red Raiders shot 50.9 percent overall and hit 12 of 31 from 3-point range.

With the Bears leading 48-40 at halftime, George took over to open the second half as he scored their first 13 points to open up a 61-52 lead.

He started the second half by draining a pair of contested treys before rebounding and scoring and then hitting a jump shot.

After De’Vion Harmon hit a pair of baskets for the Red Raiders to cut the lead to 61-54, the Bears went on a 9-0 run. George started the streak by passing to Josh Ojianwuna for a slam before Flagler found Caleb Lohner for a dunk.

George followed with a long 3-pointer and Flagler spotted Ojianwuna inside for a layup to stretch Baylor’s lead to 70-54.

The Red Raiders rallied to cut the lead to 79-74 when Issacs hit a free throw with 55 seconds remaining. He missed the second attempt but Tyson rebounded and got the ball to Issacs, who missed a 3-pointer.

George followed with a pair of free throws with 42.8 seconds remaining to help seal Baylor’s win.

With Bridges and Cryer scoring 14 apiece, the Bears shot 51.4 percent in the first half to grab a 48-40 lead.

Bridges had the early hot hand for the Bears as he scored nine points as they grabbed a 17-14 lead. George hit Bridges for a layup for his first basket before he stepped outside and drained a 3-pointer.

He followed with a hook shot for a basket before driving inside for a layup. The Red Raiders kept pace with the Bears by burying 3-pointers as Fardaws Aimaq, Tyson, Issacs and Kevin Obanor each hit one to pull into a 22-22 tie.

But the Bears answered with a 7-0 run as George drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc, Langston Love drove for a basket and Flagler nailed an outside shot to stretch the lead to 29-22.

With layups by Bridges and George, the Bears opened up a 33-23 lead with 6:48 left in the first half. The Red Raiders kept answering with 3-pointers as Kerwin Walton and Tyson each hit one to cut Baylor’s lead to 38-34.

But the Bears ended the half hot as Cryer buried a 3-pointer and sliced inside for a drive to open up the eight-point halftime lead.