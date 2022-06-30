Hot June gives Bears 21 recruits in 2023 class

Coming off its best football season in school history, Baylor is reaping the rewards on the recruiting trail this summer with an astounding dozen commitments in the last 20 days.

With Lawrence (Kan.) Free State offensive lineman Cal Clements announcing his commitment on Thursday, the Bears now have 21 commitments in the 2023 class to jump to fifth nationally in Rivals.com’s national team recruiting rankings.

The last 12 have poured in since June 11 when Argyle offensive lineman Wes Tucker committed to Baylor. Since then, Tucker has become the Bears’ biggest cheerleader as he’s applauded each new commitment via his Twitter account.

“It’s just been a huge snowball effect,” Tucker said. “They like Baylor and when they see what’s going on here, they want to be a part of it. Usually June is a big commitment month. When you keep seeing more and more guys commit, the more they want to commit to us.”

Many of the commitments have stayed in touch with each other, reaching out through phone calls and social media. They’ve spread the word about Dave Aranda’s rising football program in hopes of drawing more players who will fit Baylor’s culture.

“I think it’s going to be special,” said Temple linebacker Taurean York, who committed on Feb. 5. “The commits have real tight bonds. We’re reaching out to players we want to play with, the people we want and need.”

Recruits have taken stock of the Bears’ 2021 Big 12 championship, their Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss, and their school-record 12-win season. They saw how quickly Aranda turned around the program following his 2-7 COVID-19 interrupted 2020 season.

“I thought that was crazy,” said DK Kalu, a defensive tackle from Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas. “But I didn’t really think the two-win season should count since it was during COVID. Last year, they really showed what they can do, and I think this year they can make it to the College Football Playoff.”

Baylor’s class features no five-star recruits, but Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad, Clear Falls outside linebacker Corey Kelly and Katy Mayde Creek cornerback Tay’Shawn Wilson are four-star recruits by Rivals.com.

Seventeen of the 21 commitments are three-star recruits, while Fort Worth Timber Creek defensive back LeVar Thornton isn’t rated yet by Rivals.com.

While schools like Texas and Texas A&M are landing most of the four-star and five-star recruits with some getting lucrative NIL (Name, image, likeness) deals, the Baylor commitments are confident they’ll develop as players under Aranda and his coaching staff.

The new commitments saw proof in the 2022 NFL Draft when the Houston Texans picked All-America safety Jalen Pitre and the New England Patriots took wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round, and the Los Angeles Chargers picked safety JT Woods and the Buffalo Bills took linebacker Terrel Bernard in the third round.

Baylor’s six 2022 draft picks were the most of any Texas college, and tied for the seventh most in the country. It spoke to how thoroughly the Baylor coaching staff developed the players instead of how many stars they had next to their names coming out of high school.

“Baylor is not going to get five-star recruits or even a lot of four-stars, but we get three-star guys who love to compete and play to the very end,” York said. “You see the guys we had drafted, and they weren’t highly-touted recruits. But they stuck to the script and they listened to the coaches. That speaks to the culture Baylor has developed.”

As an offensive lineman, Tucker watched how Baylor’s big men up front worked to become a premier Big 12 unit to pave the way for one of the most balanced offenses in the country.

“It was really impressive,” Tucker said. “Those guys aren’t 340-pound beasts that everybody talks about. But they played well and showed what they could do in a good offensive scheme. I’ve seen the way the Baylor coaches can take guys who are not necessarily ranked as high as others and still win. That shows how well they plan and develop players.”

More than anything, the new commitments like the family atmosphere Aranda and his coaching staff have created.

“I like how good a person Coach Aranda is, and that he stresses how to be as good a man as you are a player,” Kalu said. “With him, we barely talk football. It’s more how good a man you can be, and even the current Baylor players say that. The team really does feel like a family.”

Unlike a lot of head coaches, Aranda isn’t loud, forceful or arrogant. But the new recruits like the way they can talk to him on a personal level, and how his football intelligence comes across.

“I just love Coach Aranda so much,” Tucker said. “He’s not a big, flashy in your face coach. But he’s wicked smart, one of smartest men you’ll talk to. He’s a very personal and loving man, and he cares about people he works with and is in charge of. He makes sure everybody does what they need to do, and makes sure they have the tools to do it. He’s a family man and really cares, and that’s why he’s had so much success right off the bat.”

With only a few spots left to fill, Baylor’s 2023 class already has desirable balance and athleticism.

The Bears have loaded up on defensive backs beginning with a January commitment from Aldine Nimitz’s Cory Huff. They’ve added five more in June, including Franklin’s Bryson Washington, Mesquite Horn’s DJ Coleman, Baton Rouge Southern Lab’s Carl Williams, Wilson and Thornton.

Joining Kalu among Baylor’s defensive line commitments are La Grange end Daren Woods and Fort Bend Marshall end Trent Thomas. York is joined at linebacker by Kelly and Cypress Ranch’s Christian Brathwaite.

In addition to Tucker and Clements, Baylor’s offensive line commitments include Kingsville King’s Justin DeLeon and Sean Thompkins from Covington High School in Newton, Ga. The Bears have also received commitments from a pair of tight ends: Houston Stratford’s Hawkins Polley and Matthew Klopfenstein from Horizon High School in Phoenix, Ariz.

Mineola’s Dawson Pendergrass, who rushed for 1,987 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, is a running back commitment who can also play defensive back. The lone wide receiver commitment is from Pflugerville’s Micah Gifford.

Since committing to Baylor last December, Novosad has become a hot recruit with interest from Texas A&M, Ohio State and many other schools. He’s shown his accuracy and arm strength in the current Elite 11 quarterbacks camp in California.

While many players took their time before committing to Baylor, Tucker committed on the spot after attending a camp on June 11.

“I went to camp that morning, and then I told the coaches,” Tucker said. “I just like the culture of the program, and the way they’ve established a winning positive attitude amongst the players and coaches. Once they spent a lot of time together last season, you saw how much winning they did.”

