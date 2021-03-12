Hot OSU knocks off Bears, 83-74

“As far as getting ready for the NCAA tournament, this was a great experience,” Drew said. “So many of our guys had never played in the Big 12 tournament before, and they got a chance to play, see what it’s like, get a feel for the arena, get a feel for how everything is executed.”

Cunningham showed why he’s been projected to be the top pick in the NBA Draft following his freshman year as he burned the Bears for 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Avery Anderson also came up big for the Cowboys as he repeatedly beat the Bears to the basket to score 20 points.

But Baylor’s shooting struggles led to the loss as much as any other factor. Entering the game with a nation’s-best 42.8 3-point percentage, the Bears hit eight of 28 beyond the arc while shooting 38.7 percent overall.

Jared Butler scored 16 points but hit just one of seven 3-pointers. Davion Mitchell finished with 13 points but was one of five from 3-point range while Adam Flagler missed all five 3-point attempts and Matthew Mayer was one for four.

MaCio Teague had more long-range success than his teammates as he hit three of seven 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points.