Hot OSU knocks out No. 2 Baylor Bears, 83-74, in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Throughout the last month, a Cade Cunningham-led Oklahoma State squad had been running roughshod over everybody but Baylor.
On Friday night, the No. 2 Bears became the No. 12 Cowboys’ latest victim.
Oklahoma State converted a pair of three-point plays in the closing minutes and stymied Baylor’s offense to emerge with an 83-74 win in the Big 12 tournament semifinals at the T-Mobile Center.
Coming off their first Big 12 regular season championship, the top-seeded Bears (22-2) hoped to follow with their first conference tournament title. Instead, the streaking Cowboys (20-7) will face Texas at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Longhorns advanced to the title game after Kansas couldn’t play in the semifinals when a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning.
The fifth-seeded Cowboys have won eight of their last nine games with their only loss during that stretch coming to Baylor, 81-70, on March 4 at the Ferrell Center.
“I do know you need to give Oklahoma State a lot of credit,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “They made big-time plays and Cade was really clutch for them. I think there’s never a good time to lose, but it’s better now than in the NCAA tournament.”
Despite the loss, the Bears are still in line for a No. 1 regional seed when the 68-team NCAA tournament field is announced Sunday at 5 p.m. on CBS.
“As far as getting ready for the NCAA tournament, this was a great experience,” Drew said. “So many of our guys had never played in the Big 12 tournament before, and they got a chance to play, see what it’s like, get a feel for the arena, get a feel for how everything is executed.”
Cunningham showed why he’s been projected to be the top pick in the NBA Draft following his freshman year as he burned the Bears for 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Avery Anderson also came up big for the Cowboys as he repeatedly beat the Bears to the basket to score 20 points.
But Baylor’s shooting struggles led to the loss as much as any other factor. Entering the game with a nation’s-best 42.8 3-point percentage, the Bears hit eight of 28 beyond the arc while shooting 38.7 percent overall.
Jared Butler scored 16 points but hit just one of seven 3-pointers. Davion Mitchell finished with 13 points but was one of five from 3-point range while Adam Flagler missed all five 3-point attempts and Matthew Mayer was one for four.
MaCio Teague had more long-range success than his teammates as he hit three of seven 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points.
“We got wide-open looks, we just didn’t make them,” Teague said. “It wasn’t like they’re the No. 1 defensive team in the country. We just didn’t make shots. They rebounded, got out in transition, they ran, they converted when we missed, they converted when we turned the ball over and they beat us.”
Even with all their offensive issues, the Bears still moved into position to win when Mitchell drove for a basket to take a 72-70 lead with 2:33 remaining.
But the Cowboys grabbed a 73-72 edge when Anderson drove inside for a basket, drew a foul from Vital, and hit the free throw to complete a three-point play with 2:09 remaining.
After Butler missed a 3-pointer, Cunningham found Rondel Walker inside for a basket. Vital fouled again and Walker nailed the free throw to complete another three-point play to give the Cowboys a 76-72 lead with 1:29 remaining.
“There’s a lot of stuff that’s going to eat at me like a lot of guys, but I put the blame on me because I’m the captain of this team,” Vital said.
On Baylor’s next possession, Butler missed on a drive to the basket. Teague fouled Cunningham who nailed both free throws to stretch Oklahoma State’s lead to 78-72 with 43 seconds to play.
After Mitchell missed a pair of free throws for the Bears, Cunningham hit another free throw to put the game away for the Cowboys with 33 seconds remaining.
The Bears are heading straight from Kansas City to Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament, and are looking forward to getting back to practice to try to resolve their issues and get back to playing like a national championship contender.