DENVER – Baylor won the 2021 national championship with a defense that literally suffocated opponents and destroyed their confidence.

The Bears are going home after the second round of this year’s NCAA Tournament because Creighton had so much room to breathe that Denver’s high altitude wasn’t even a factor.

A highly efficient Creighton offense buried 45.8 percent of its 3-pointers and hit all 22 free throws to blow by the third-seeded Bears for an 85-76 win on Sunday night at Ball Arena.

Baylor’s faulty defense has been an issue all season, but there was some hope after the Bears limited UC Santa Barbara to a 30.4 field goal percentage in the second half to propel a 74-56 win in Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener in the South Region.

But the sixth-seeded Bluejays (23-12) hit nine of their first 14 shots to quickly fly to a double-digit lead. They stayed hot most of the game to advance to the Sweet 16 against No. 15-seed Princeton on Friday in Louisville. The Bears finished with a 23-11 record after losing three of their last four games.

“Normally the second game, you have tired legs, and 11 for 24 (of Creighton’s 3-point shots) definitely didn't show that,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “So credit them for making shots, 22 from the free throw line is outstanding, especially in the second game, to go to a Sweet 16. Defensively, they're the No. 1 defense in the Big East. They've got length on the perimeter, did a good job making it tough for us.”

The win was sweet for Creighton coach Greg McDermott, whose 2014 team was blown off the court 85-55 by the Bears in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament in San Antonio.

For the second straight season, Baylor lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a 93-86 overtime loss to North Carolina in Fort Worth last season.

After Creighton 7-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a season-high 31 points in Friday’s 72-63 win over North Carolina State, the Bears focused on stopping him.

The Bears limited Kalkbrenner to 10 points and seven rebounds, but guard Ryan Nembhard erupted for 30 points as he hit eight of 13 shots, including four of six 3-pointers, while sinking all 10 of his free throws.

“He’s a high level point guard and was able to get around the bigs and make tough shots,” said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. “He’s an elite passer and takes care of the ball and gets it to his shooters. It’s tough when you had to fly around and close out and they’re knocking down shots like that.”

Guard Trey Alexander complemented Nembhard by collecting 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists while forward Arthur Kaluma finished with 11 points and seven boards.

“He (Kalkbrenner) is averaging 21 in the last five games, and it's pick your poison when you've got a good inside-outside,” Drew said. “Credit them for doing a good job. Our bigs did a great job, but we had a lot of help, which led to some opportunities for them from 3. We kept changing what we did, and they were really a good offensive team. They did a good job adjusting as well.”

Baylor guard LJ Cryer delivered a big game with a career-high 30 points while hitting four of 11 3-pointers. Flagler added 15 points while Jalen Bridges finished with 12 points and six rebounds, but the Bears hit just five of 22 3-pointers. In possibly his last game for the Bears, likely NBA lottery pick Keyonte George hit just one of 10 shots and had three of the team’s five assists.

The Bluejays couldn’t have been much hotter to open the game as they nailed four of their first six 3-pointers. The Bears grabbed a 10-7 lead when Cryer buried a 3-pointer but the Blue jays went on a 13-2 run to open up a 20-12 lead.

Alexander starting the streak by burying an outside shot before Francisco Farabello buried a pair of 3-pointers and Nembhard also hit a trey. With 13:38 left in the first half, the Bluejays already hit four treys, one more than in their win over North Carolina State when they hit three of 20.

“As you saw, they were getting a lot of easy shots,” Cryer said. “We put a lot of emphasis on the big, and something was going to give, either the big or the guards. So we just had to scramble and they did a good job moving the ball.”

Though the Bears found a little offense when Flagler hit an outside shot and Cryer drained a 3-pointer, Creighton kept separating itself as Nembhard got loose for a layup and Alexander buried a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 27-17.

Baylor started playing better defense when George forced a 30-second call. Dunks by Josh Ojianwuna and Bridges cut Creighton’s lead to 34-27. But Creighton finished the first half strong when Baylor Scheierman drained a 3-pointer from the left corner to take a 39-29 halftime lead.

After shooting 36.1 percent in the first half, the Bears hit nine of their first 12 second-half shots as Bridges scored seven points. But Baylor couldn’t gain ground because the Bluejays hit 10 of their first 16 second-half shots.

Cryer cut Creighton’s lead to 58-49 with 11:44 remaining but Nembhard drained a 3-pointer and then fired a pass to Kalkbrenner for a basket on a pick-and-roll. After Kalbrenner got inside for a basket, the Bluejays stretched their lead to 69-53 with 7:26 remaining.

“They were real physical, made it hard for us to get open, and they fanned out whenever you get to the paint,” Cryer said. “They tried to run us off the line, too, make us shoot more 2s. It seemed like that was their game plan, and they executed it.”