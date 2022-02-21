Hot shooting Flagler lifts Baylor over OSU, 66-64

Oklahoma State missed its first nine shots before Likekele scored with 14:42 left in the first half.

The Bears jumped out to a 10-2 lead as Matthew Mayer opened the game with a layup and a free throw followed by Flagler’s 3-pointer.

But once the Cowboys found their groove, they hit 15 of their last 21 shots in the first half to open up a 36-29 lead. Flagler hit six of seven shots for the Bears in the first half while the rest of the team was six for 24.

Following 3-pointers by Flagler and Kendall Brown, the Bears opened up a 20-14 lead with 8:35 left in the first half. But the Bears didn’t score for nearly the next five minutes as the Cowboys went on a 10-0 run to grab a 24-20 lead.

Likekele started the stretch by threading a pass to Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe for a layup before Thompson stepped outside and drained a 3-pointer and then gave the Cowboys the lead by nailing a fadeaway jumper.

Following Tyreek Smith’s free throw, Avery Anderson drilled a jump shot.