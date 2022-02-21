Hot shooting Flagler lifts Baylor over OSU, 66-64

STILLWATER, Okla. — A hot shooting Adam Flagler is always a welcome sight for No. 10 Baylor.
Coming back from a knee injury, Flagler matched his career high with 29 points as he buried seven 3-pointers.
After Flagler helped send the Bears into overtime, James Akinjo nailed a jumper with 14 seconds remaining for a 66-64 win over Oklahoma State on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Bears (23-5, 11-4) avoided a regular season sweep by the Cowboys (13-14, 6-9) following a 61-54 loss on Jan. 15 at the Ferrell Center.
ESPN College GameDay will be at the Ferrell Center as the Bears will host Big 12-leading Kansas on Saturday at 7 p.m. Baylor stands a game behind Kansas, which is 11-2 in the Big 12.
Flagler gave the Bears a 60-58 lead when he buried a 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining, but the Cowboys tied it with Isaac Likekele’s basket in the paint.
After Flagler missed a 3-pointer, Bryce Thompson shot an airball on a jumper. Likekele rebounded the ball near the baseline and flipped up a shot that went into the basket, but the 30-second shot clock had expired as the game went into overtime tied 60-60.
In overtime, Akinjo nailed an outside jumper after missing his first seven shots to give the Bears a 64-62 lead with 2:32 remaining. But the Cowboys tied the game with Thompson’s jumper.
Oklahoma State missed its first nine shots before Likekele scored with 14:42 left in the first half.
The Bears jumped out to a 10-2 lead as Matthew Mayer opened the game with a layup and a free throw followed by Flagler’s 3-pointer.
But once the Cowboys found their groove, they hit 15 of their last 21 shots in the first half to open up a 36-29 lead. Flagler hit six of seven shots for the Bears in the first half while the rest of the team was six for 24.
Following 3-pointers by Flagler and Kendall Brown, the Bears opened up a 20-14 lead with 8:35 left in the first half. But the Bears didn’t score for nearly the next five minutes as the Cowboys went on a 10-0 run to grab a 24-20 lead.
Likekele started the stretch by threading a pass to Matthew Alexander-Moncrieffe for a layup before Thompson stepped outside and drained a 3-pointer and then gave the Cowboys the lead by nailing a fadeaway jumper.
Following Tyreek Smith’s free throw, Avery Anderson drilled a jump shot.
Flagler finally broke Baylor’s scoring drought by scoring on a layup, but the Cowboys stayed hot as Thompson hit a 3-pointers and Moussa Cisse delivered a pair of slams to take the seven-point halftime lead.
The Bears began cutting into Oklahoma State’s lead to start the second half as Mayer opened with a 3-pointer and then drove inside for a basket.
With Flagler’s 3-pointer from way beyond the arc, Baylor trimmed Oklahoma State’s lead to 43-39 with 13:09 remaining. Dale Bonner followed with a layup to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 43-41.
With Flagler’s fifth 3-pointer, the Bears cut the Cowboys’ lead to 45-44 with 11:42 remaining. Baylor grabbed its first lead of the second half when Flo Thamba scored inside to make it 46-45 with 10:44 left to play.
Making his sixth 3-pointer, Flagler gave the Bears a 49-45 edge to close an 8-0 run. But the Cowboys tied the game 53-53 when Bryce Williams drained a 3-pointer with 4:31 remaining.