Hot-shooting Sooners upset Bears in Big 12 tourney, 72-67

KANSAS CITY — Desperation was in Oklahoma’s eyes, and Baylor knew it would be that way.

Needing to win the Big 12 tournament to lock down a certain NCAA tournament bid, the seventh-seeded Sooners buried 11 of 21 3-pointers to overcome the second-seeded Bears, 72-67, in the quarterfinals Thursday night at the T-Mobile Center.

With Jacob Groves draining three 3-pointers and scoring 15 points and former University High School star Umoja Gibson hitting 14 points, the Sooners (18-14) won their fourth straight game.

Watching its five-game winning streak end, the biggest question now for Big 12 regular season co-champion Baylor (26-6) is whether it will land a No. 1 regional seed in the NCAA tournament following its quick Big 12 tournament exit.

“I think a lot depends on the other teams and what happens with them,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “It takes us controlling our own destiny away. As teams, players, you always want to have the opportunity to control your own destiny. We will see what happens from there.”

The No. 3 Bears beat the Sooners twice in the regular season, but couldn’t overcome their own three of 22 3-point shooting. Adam Flagler missed all six of his 3-point attempts while Matthew Mayer missed all four shots and James Akinjo missed three from beyond the arc.

“We had two great (regular season) games with them this year,” Drew said. “So I mean hungry or not, they’re a good team. Porter (Moser) does a great job coaching them, and that’s why their NET rating is so high. It’s hard to beat a good team, let alone a good team and a well-coached team.”

With the Bears leading 33-27 at halftime, the Sooners came out hot in the second half as Tanner and Jacob Groves and Jordan Goldwire drilled 3-pointers to give the Sooners a 40-37 lead.

“How we started both halves probably was the difference in the game,” Drew said. “Credit OU for executing early, and I did a bad job of preparing our guys early. Our 3-point shooting, that’s probably the difference in the game.”

From that point, the Bears had to play catch-up most of the second half as Oklahoma extended its lead to 55-46 with Marvin Johnson’s 3-pointer with 9:52 remaining.

Putting more defensive pressure on the Sooners, Baylor cut the lead to 61-60 with Akinjo’s steal and drive for a basket with 3:29 remaining. Akinjo led the Bears with 16 points with six rebounds and two assists.

“I think we were aggressive on the press and created some energy,” said Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan, who collected 13 points and nine rebounds. “But they got back to their level.”

After Sochan drove for a basket to trim Oklahoma’s lead to 63-62 with 2:45 remaining, the Sooners reeled off seven straight points to seal the win.

Goldwire scored on a drive in the paint before Baylor’s Kendall Brown turned the ball over after limping out of the game earlier in the second half.

Gibson drove inside for a basket, drew a foul by Sochan, and hit the free throw to complete a three-point play to stretch Oklahoma’s lead to 68-62 with 49 seconds left in the game.

Following Akinjo’s 3-point miss, Jacob Groves sealed Oklahoma’s win with a pair of free throws with 34 seconds to play.

“Our shooters don’t normally go three for 22, so OU had something to do with that,” Drew said. “Credit OU for contesting shots. We got 14 second-chance points, but when you shoot as poor as we did you need more.”

The Sooners were confident heading into the game and knew they needed to win to make a stronger case for an NCAA tournament bid.

“We have regrouped and we’re confident, we’re hot, and that was a huge win for us,” Moser said. “People counted us out and we started one at a time, beating Oklahoma State, then West Virginia, and they had to go to Kansas State on senior night, and they won that. It’s a testament to how close and how resilient they’re becoming.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.