Hottest club in town: Kaur's swing music making harmony for BU golf

Early in her Baylor career, Gurleen Kaur’s emotions often dictated her golf game.
If she sliced a drive into the trees, she might be unfocused for the next few shots. If she blew a putt, she would sometimes dwell on that missed opportunity on the next hole.
That’s the old Gurleen. Now a fourth-year junior, Kaur doesn’t let anything rattle her psyche.
That’s become abundantly clear in Baylor’s last two tournaments as she earned medalist honors with the lowest scores at both the Schooner Fall Classic and the Betsy Rawls Longhorn Invitational.
“I’m seeing somebody who is maturing a lot recently,” said Baylor women’s golf coach Jay Goble. “I think of the Gurleen who came to Baylor in the middle of her senior year of high school four years ago. She was still a kid who didn’t know how to handle her emotions really great on the golf course sometimes. She would let a bad shot affect her. Now shots and bad holes don’t affect her at all. She’s more confident in herself as a golfer and it really shows right now.”
With Kaur shooting five-under-par 205 over 54 holes, the Bears set a program record with a team score of seven-under-par 833 to win the Schooner Fall Classic by 31 shots over second-place TCU on Sept. 28 in Norman, Okla.
Kaur was even more impressive last weekend in Austin as she shot 13-under-par 203 over 54 holes. With Kaur performing spectacularly at six-under-par 66, Baylor shot 14-under-par in the final round to finish 22-under-par for the tournament to claim an 11-shot victory over second-place Texas.
“The last few tournaments, I’ve been hitting a lot more greens, about 14 to 16 per round,” Kaur said. “That’s a lot higher than normal, so I’ve definitely improved my ball striking. I wouldn’t say I’ve changed anything from before. I’m just playing in the moment.”
Kaur is playing like she’s eager to make up for lost time after Baylor’s spring season ended prematurely in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Baylor’s campus shut down, she went home to the Houston area. Fortunately, golf is a sport where it isn’t hard to social distance, so Kaur and her father, Paul, and younger sister, Ashleen, spent many days at the Blackhorse Golf Club in Cypress.
“There was nothing to do but go to the golf course, so I practiced more than I normally do,” Kaur said.
It was like old times for Kaur since she grew up golfing with her father. Their house sat next to a golf course, so they could walk outside and start playing.
Since both parents were born in India, Kaur grew up speaking Punjabi. She speaks that language when she goes home, and is also fluent in Hindi.
“My parents were both born and raised in India, so we speak the traditional language at home,” Kaur said. “The first week back home is always hard because I’m so tempted to mix in some English.”
Kaur wasn’t completely focused on golf as a kid since she juggled a variety of sports, including gymnastics, swimming and basketball. But by her high school years, she dropped the rest of her sports to focus on becoming a better golfer.
Starring for Cypress Woods High School, Kaur was widely recruited as she was ranked No. 7 in her class by Golfweek. She committed to a Baylor program that was clearly on the rise near the end of her junior year in 2017 after the Bears finished second at the 2015 NCAA championships.
“During my freshman and sophomore years of high school, I started playing in the American Junior Golf Association,” Kaur said. “Most of the players in those events went on to play in college, so it was where I could get the attention of coaches. I was looking for a place to play year-round. I love the facilities at Baylor and it’s a great environment. It felt like a family here that’s really accepting.”
When Kaur enrolled at Baylor in the spring of 2018, she joined a roster that looked like a branch of the the United Nations with players like Diane Baillieux from Belgium, Laila Hrindova from Slovakia, Fiona Liddell from Germany, Giovana Maymon from Mexico and Maria Vesga from Colombia.
“I was intimidated,” Kaur said. “But now I see it as amazing because I got to meet so many people from different places.”
Goble was excited that Kaur decided to graduate from high school early because he needed a fifth player to strengthen the Baylor roster.
“We got Gurleen’s commitment kind of late in the process,” Goble said. “But we needed another player that spring and we finished eighth at nationals. She had a lot of talent, but then it was more feast or famine with Gurleen.”
Kaur led the Bears with a stroke average of 73.5 over 19 rounds in the spring of 2018. Playing for a Baylor squad that competed for the NCAA championship was a heady experience for a young golfer barely out of high school, but it set the stage for success in her college career.
“It was really scary at first because I had just turned 18 a month before coming to Baylor,” Kaur said. “It was hard leaving my friends in high school. I didn’t know anybody here, but it got better and better, and when we went to nationals it was the best experience of my whole life.”
Following the collegiate season, Kaur played in the 2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur in Kingston Springs, Tenn. She advanced through stroke play and won three consecutive matches before falling in a 19th-hole playoff in the quarterfinals.
It was a great time to bond with her sister who her served as her caddy.
“That was my second year in the U.S. Women’s Amateur, and I played really well that week,” Kaur said. “My sister was just 5-2 and 90 pounds, and she carried my bag for six rounds. She’s caddied for me ever since.”
Kaur started her sophomore year playing No. 2 in the lineup and earned her first career medalist honor by finishing first in an 84-player field at the Bruzzy Challenge in Argyle with 54-hole score of 9-under 207. She finished the year tied for 23rd place at the NCAA East regional in Lansing, Mich.
Last season, she gained more consistency as she averaged 72.5 strokes over 23 rounds and was disappointed when the season ended prematurely. But she's glad to have a lot of college golf left to play before she joins the LPGA tour in 2022.
Though COVID-19 is still raging, Kaur is excited about Baylor’s prospects since it’s the deepest team she’s played on. With players like Baillieux, Nina Lang, Britta Snyder and Elodie Chapelet on the roster, the Bears have one of the most skilled teams in the country.
“We have eight girls who could be one through five in the lineup,” Kaur said. “They’re all great and we’re all so competitive, and that makes for a great team. We keep pushing each other and we all get along.”
BEAR FACTS
For the first time in program history, Baylor women's golf will host an NCAA regional in 2026. It will be played at Ridgewood Country Club May 11-13 of that year. The top six teams from each of four regional sites advance to the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship.
