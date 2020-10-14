Hottest club in town: Kaur's swing music making harmony for BU golf

Goble was excited that Kaur decided to graduate from high school early because he needed a fifth player to strengthen the Baylor roster.

“We got Gurleen’s commitment kind of late in the process,” Goble said. “But we needed another player that spring and we finished eighth at nationals. She had a lot of talent, but then it was more feast or famine with Gurleen.”

Kaur led the Bears with a stroke average of 73.5 over 19 rounds in the spring of 2018. Playing for a Baylor squad that competed for the NCAA championship was a heady experience for a young golfer barely out of high school, but it set the stage for success in her college career.

“It was really scary at first because I had just turned 18 a month before coming to Baylor,” Kaur said. “It was hard leaving my friends in high school. I didn’t know anybody here, but it got better and better, and when we went to nationals it was the best experience of my whole life.”

Following the collegiate season, Kaur played in the 2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur in Kingston Springs, Tenn. She advanced through stroke play and won three consecutive matches before falling in a 19th-hole playoff in the quarterfinals.

It was a great time to bond with her sister who her served as her caddy.