Houston downs Baylor softball, 3-1

Sarah Queen drilled a two-run double in the first inning as Houston went on to a 3-1 win over Baylor on Saturday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.
Baylor's Gia Rodoni (4-4) pitched well the rest of the game as she finished with a five-hitter with four walks while collecting 10 strikeouts.
However, Rodoni was outdueled by Rachel Hertenberger (4-3) who threw a four-hitter and walked two in a seven-inning complete-game performance.
Baylor (16-5) will host Houston (9-12) again at 1 p.m. Sunday.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
