Houston, UCF, Houston to join Big 12 in 2023

Houston, UCF and Cincinnati will join the Big 12 in 2023.

American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco announced Friday that the league has reached agreements for the departure of those institutions from AAC membership on July 1, 2023.

ESPN reported the three schools will pay $18 million apiece to leave the AAC. BYU, an independent football team, will also join the Big 12 in 2023.

The four new teams will bring the Big 12 to 14 teams temporarily until 2025 unless Texas and Oklahoma can work out an early exit strategy to join the SEC.

