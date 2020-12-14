Houston WR Cameron Bonner commits to Baylor

Houston St. Thomas wide receiver Cameron Bonner verbally committed to Baylor on Monday as the NCAA's early signing period approaches Wednesday.
Bonner, a three-star recruit, chose Baylor over offers from Arizona, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Utah, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.
The 5-11, 175-pound Bonner finished his senior season with 35 catches for 754 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. As a junior, Bonner caught 49 passes for 1,249 yards and 12 scores.
Baylor now has 17 commitments in the 2021 class.
Baylor running back Qualan Jones runs past Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, right, in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda looks on during a play review against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Waco, Texas, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte
Oklahoma State defensive tackle Cameron Murray (right) tackles Baylor running back Trestan Ebner in the first half Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Bears continued to have problems running the ball Saturday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders runs up field against Baylor in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Waco, Texas. in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner (left) scores past Baylor safety JT Woods in the first half Saturday at McLane Stadium. Stoner caught three touchdown passes as OSU beat the Bears in their season finale, 42-3.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor safety Christian Morgan (4) pulls down a Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders pass for an interception in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, along with players and coaches following their loss to Oklahoma State.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle (right) and linebacker Abram Smith reflect on their loss to Oklahoma State and their final game of the year Saturday at McLane Stadium. The Bears lost to Oklahoma State, 42-3, to finish the season 2-9.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer throws to the sidelines against Oklahoma State in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda looks on from the sidelines against Oklahoma State in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor quarterback Jacob Zeno throws down field against Oklahoma State in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor place kicker John Mayers kicks the Bears only score against Oklahoma State in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson, left, slips away from Baylor safety JT Woods, right, in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Oklahoma State running back Micah Cooper runs upfield past the Baylor defense in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, with his team following their last game of the season against Oklahoma State.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner points to the sky after scoring against Baylor in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Waco, Texas., in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner pulls down a touchdown pass over Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada (left) in the first half of Saturday's game at McLane Stadium. OSU won, 42-3.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor mascots talks during a time out against Oklahoma State in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer throws across the field while being pressured by Oklahoma State cornerback Thomas Harper in the first half. Brewer was 13 of 26 passing before leaving the game with a shoulder injury, replaced by redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer throws up field against Oklahoma State in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer throws across the field while being defended by Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer on the sideline with head coach Baylor head coach Dave Aranda.
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Baylor safety Zeke Brown intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Tay Martin in the second half. Baylor's defense finished the season with 17 takeaways, including two on Saturday against the Cowboys.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Rod Aydelotte Tribune-Herald
Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner scores past Baylor safety JT Wood in the first half of Saturday's game in Waco, Texas.
Rod Aydelotte, Waco Tribune-Herald via AP
Baylor quarterback Jacob Zeno runs past a Oklahoma State defender in the second half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson scores a touchdown runing past Baylor safety Christian Morgan in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is sacked by Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Baylor safety Zeke Brown intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Oklahoma State wide receiver Tay Martin.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson scores a touchdown past Baylor safety Christian Morgan during Saturday's game in Waco, Texas.
Jerry Larson, Waco Tribune-Herald via AP
