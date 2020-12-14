 Skip to main content
Houston WR Cameron Bonner commits to Baylor
Houston St. Thomas wide receiver Cameron Bonner verbally committed to Baylor on Monday as the NCAA's early signing period approaches Wednesday.

Bonner, a three-star recruit, chose Baylor over offers from Arizona, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Utah, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

The 5-11, 175-pound Bonner finished his senior season with 35 catches for 754 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games. As a junior, Bonner caught 49 passes for 1,249 yards and 12 scores.

Baylor now has 17 commitments in the 2021 class.

