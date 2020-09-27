How Baylor dominated all phases, responded ‘the right way’ in opener

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Baylor had been patient and perhaps a little envious of other college football teams that had tightroped the COVID-19 threat and played their games.

Three attempts to play, three strikes for the Bears.

But when the Bears finally got their pass to play Saturday night at McLane Stadium, they used all of that pent-up energy to romp to a 47-14 win over Kansas.

Making his head coaching debut, Dave Aranda would have liked at least one game under his belt before playing their Big 12 opener. But after games against Ole Miss, Louisiana Tech and Houston were called off due to COVID-19 issues, the Bears had to take what they could get, and they took a lot against the Jayhawks.

“I know there were a lot of questions, ‘Are we going to play, is this really happening?’” Aranda said. “It gets to the point where you can talk too much, I feel. So the opportunity to go out and just do it and play and be a team on the grass and face adversity and to respond the right way, I’m proud of that.”

Nobody quite knew what the Bears would put on the field since they are playing under a new coaching staff with different offensive and defensive schemes.