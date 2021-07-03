How Baylor officials are dealing with new NIL era for college athletes

When the NIL ruling went into effect for NCAA athletes on Thursday, Jackson and his compliance team at Baylor fielded numerous inquiries from athletes on potential profitable opportunities.

Baylor basketball player Matt Mayer is believed to be the first Baylor athlete to take advantage of the NIL ruling with his upcoming appearance at Waco’s Visiting Angels caregivers on Monday at 12:45 p.m. for an autograph and photo session.

“We’ve had several student-athletes from varying sports (inquire about NIL opportunities), and I can unequivocally say this won’t be predicated on a particular sport you are participating in,” Jackson said. “This is going to cover all of our sports, and a wide range of opportunities that have been afforded our student-athletes with this deregulation. We think many will take advantage of the opportunity. I think there will be many who will decide it’s not for me.”

Jackson said compliance officials from universities across Texas are communicating with each other on how to deal with the burgeoning NIL era to make sure their policies align with those across the state.