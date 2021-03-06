How the Bears were built: Drew's assembly laid blueprint for winning championships

Baylor’s starters and bench players look at themselves as equals. They know it takes a highly productive eight or nine-man rotation to win championships.

“We talk about it all the time, ego is everyone exists for me or you think the world is for you,” Butler said. “But we live for joy, you know what I mean? We believe everyone on the team can help us win the game. It’s like tug of war: You need everybody pulling the rope. We need everybody on board, and Coach Drew is big on that as well. We feel like everybody’s bought in, and that’s a good thing.”

To all the guys I've loved before

When the Bears clinched the Big 12 title with an epic 94-89 overtime win against No. 6 West Virginia on Tuesday in Morgantown, Drew didn’t just credit his players who were hugging and dancing on the court.

He gave credit to all the players and assistant coaches who have built the program since 2003 when he took over a scandal-ridden program that was barely functioning. Guys who helped bring eight NCAA tournament appearances and a 2013 NIT championship to a school that had logged just four NCAA tournament appearances before Drew’s arrival.