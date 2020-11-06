How they match up: Baylor at Iowa State

Baylor offense vs. Iowa State defense
The Bears have experienced all kinds of offensive issues, and most spring from the offensive line’s inability to protect quarterback Charlie Brewer consistently and open up holes for the running game. The Bears rank last in the Big 12 with 92.3 yards rushing per game and 2.8 yards per carry. Brewer was sacked five times in last weekend’s 33-23 loss to TCU. Iowa State’s defense is solid as usual, allowing 26 points per game in the Cyclones’ 4-2 start.
Edge: Iowa State
Iowa State offense vs. Baylor defense
It’s hard to find a better pass-run combination than veteran Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and explosive running back Breece Hall. While Purdy has passed for 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns, Hall has 207 yards more than any other runner in the Big 12 with 901 yards and 11 touchdowns. Baylor’s defense has been solid all season, but showed a susceptibility to the run last week as TCU rushed for 247 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. The Bears will have to improve dramatically to contain Hall.
Edge: Iowa State
Key matchup: ISU offensive line vs. BU defensive line
A major reason Brock Purdy has enjoyed success passing the ball is an offensive line that gives him great protection. The Cyclones have allowed just eight sacks in six games. Baylor’s young defensive line is a work in progress. The Bears have produced 11 sacks in four games, but only 4.5 have come from the defensive line, and 2.5 of those are from William Bradley-King, a hybrid linebacker-defensive end.
Edge: Iowa State
Special teams
Iowa State has dangerous return men with Kene Nwangwu, who is averaging 29 yards on 13 kick returns, and Greg Eisworth, who is averaging 13.25 yards on four punt returns. Punter Joe Rivera is averaging 42.4 yards while Connor Assalley has hit six of nine field goals. Baylor kicker John Mayers has been erratic as he’s hit three of six field goals while Issac Power is averaging 42.1 yards per punt. Trestan Ebner is one of the most dangerous kick returners in the country as he’s averaged 38.6 yards on 10 returns after breaking two for touchdowns in the season opener against Kansas.
Edge: Baylor
Intangibles
A trip to Ames usually means walking through a massive tailgate area to get to Jack Trice Stadium, and then seeing a wave of red and gold surrounding the field. The atmosphere won’t be the same with COVID-19 restrictions. The weather is often frigid when the Bears make the trip north, but Saturday will be beautiful with the temperature expected to be about 63 degrees at kickoff. Still it will be hard for a Baylor team that's lost three straight games to beat a confident Iowa State team.
Edge: Iowa State
— John Werner
