How they match up: Baylor at Iowa State

Baylor offense vs. Iowa State defense

The Bears have experienced all kinds of offensive issues, and most spring from the offensive line’s inability to protect quarterback Charlie Brewer consistently and open up holes for the running game. The Bears rank last in the Big 12 with 92.3 yards rushing per game and 2.8 yards per carry. Brewer was sacked five times in last weekend’s 33-23 loss to TCU. Iowa State’s defense is solid as usual, allowing 26 points per game in the Cyclones’ 4-2 start.

Edge: Iowa State

Iowa State offense vs. Baylor defense

It’s hard to find a better pass-run combination than veteran Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and explosive running back Breece Hall. While Purdy has passed for 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns, Hall has 207 yards more than any other runner in the Big 12 with 901 yards and 11 touchdowns. Baylor’s defense has been solid all season, but showed a susceptibility to the run last week as TCU rushed for 247 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. The Bears will have to improve dramatically to contain Hall.

Edge: Iowa State

Key matchup: ISU offensive line vs. BU defensive line