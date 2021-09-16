HOW THEY MATCH UP: BAYLOR at KANSAS

Baylor offense vs. Kansas defense

Through the first two games, Baylor’s running game has been the best in the Big 12 by more than 100 yards per game. The Bears are averaging 328.5 yards and 7.5 yards per carry as Trestan Ebner and Abram Smith have each surpassed 100 yards twice. While Baylor’s offense has averaged 47.5 points in the first two games, Kansas’ defense ranks last in the Big 12 by allowing 31.5 points and appear especially vulnerable to the pass.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Kansas offense

North Texas transfer Jason Bean has given the Jayhawks a lift at quarterback as he’s completed 58 percent of his passes for 352 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 154 yards and two scores. Containing him will be a key for the Baylor defense, which ranks second in the Big 12 by allowing 13.5 points per game. The Bears have been extremely opportunistic in the first two games, especially safety JT Woods who returned an interception for a 20-yard touchdown against Texas State and a fumble for a school-record 97-yard score against Texas Southern.

Edge: Baylor

Key matchup: BU QB Gerry Bohanon vs. Kansas secondary