How they match up: Baylor vs. Air Force

Baylor offense vs. Air Force defense

Air Force leads the nation in total defense by allowing 256.4 yards per game while ranking third in the country in scoring defense by allowing 13.25 points. But the Falcons haven’t faced an offense as athletic as Baylor’s. Running backs Richard Reese and Craig Williams should get a lot of carries on an extremely cold night, and they will be a challenge for the Falcons to stop. Quarterback Blake Shapen has had turnover issues, which might be Air Force’s best bet to slow down the Bears.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. Air Force offense

Baylor spent a good deal of its bowl preparation devising ways to stop Air Force’s nation’s-best running game, which averages 330.9 yards per game. Leading the Falcons’ triple-option attack is Brad Roberts, who has rushed for 1,612 yards and 15 touchdowns, while John Lee Eldridge has rushed for 701 yards and four scores. Texas running back Bijan Robinson gashed Baylor’s defense for 179 yards and two scores in the final regular season game, and Air Force could do the same.

Edge: Air Force

Key matchup: Baylor D-line vs. Air Force O-line

Air Force coach Troy Calhoun joked that he might put two players into one uniform in practice to simulate 350-pound Baylor noseguard Siaki Ika. But he doesn't have to worry about that now since Ika has opted out of the bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft. The Falcons have run the ball well all year and should do the same against a weakened Baylor defensive line.

Edge: Air Force

Special teams

Baylor’s special teams have been erratic, and won’t have coach Ronnie Wheat to guide them after head coach Dave Aranda dismissed him following the regular season. Baylor kicker John Mayers has been solid as he’s hit eight of 10 field goals, but punter Issac Power has been less effective as the season has progressed as he averaged 42.08 yards. Despite the high altitude, Air Force punter Carson Bay averaged just 38.8 yards while Matthew Dapore hit 15 of 20 field goals.

Edge: Baylor

Intangibles

After dismissing defensive coordinator Dave Roberts, Aranda will take over defensive coaching responsibilities. The Bears will face one of the most disciplined teams in the country in an Air Force squad that’s averaged just 4.08 penalties per game. Not only will the Bears need to play with extreme discipline, they’ll play in their coldest weather of the season with the wind chill expected to dip to zero Thursday night. Based in Colorado Springs, the Falcons should be much more accustomed to the frigid weather.

Edge: Air Force

— John Werner