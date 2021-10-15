How they match up: Baylor vs. BYU

Baylor offense vs. BYU defense
After struggling to sustain offensive consistency against Iowa State and Oklahoma State, the Bears put together a balanced attack as they amassed 525 yards in last week’s 45-20 win over West Virginia, which had previously put up solid defensive numbers. BYU's defense is allowing 367.7 yards and 20.5 points per game, including 413 yards in last week’s 26-17 home loss to Boise State. The Bears should be able to find some holes.
Edge: Baylor
Baylor defense vs. BYU offense
The Bears delivered arguably their best defensive performance of the season as they collected a season-high six sacks against West Virginia. But they’ll face a dangerous BYU offense that features dual-threat quarterback Jaren Hall and physical running back Tyler Allgeier, who has rushed for 637 yards and eight scores after surpassing 1,000 yards last season. The Cougars will be much more difficult to contain because Allgeier’s running can set up the pass.
Edge: BYU
Key matchup: Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon vs. BYU secondary
The Bears put a great deal of responsibility on quarterback Gerry Bohanon’s shoulders and he responded by throwing for a career-high 336 yards and four touchdowns while also running for a score against West Virginia. BYU has given up 238.2 yards passing per game but just four touchdowns. Bohanon will probably try to loosen up the Cougars’ defense with some early deep shots and utilize the speed of Tyquan Thornton, Josh Fleeks and RJ Sneed.
Edge: Baylor
Special teams
Baylor’s special teams rank among the best in the country with Issac Power averaging 44.9 yards per punt, Isaiah Hankins hitting six of seven field goals including a 48-yarder, and Trestan Ebner a threat any time he returns a kickoff with three career touchdowns. Perhaps he’s been assisted by Provo’s 4,500-foot elevation but BYU punter Ryan Rehkow is averaging an astounding 50.3 yards on 22 punts to rank third in the country. Kicker Jacob Oldroyd has nailed five of six field goals with a long of 49 yards while Hobbs Nyberg is averaging 9.3 yards on nine punt returns.
Edge: BYU
Intangibles
Expect BYU to receive a hearty welcome from a large Baylor homecoming crowd since the Cougars will join in the Big 12 in 2023. Baylor coach Dave Aranda also believes the No. 19 Cougars will come in angry following last week’s home loss to Boise State after their 5-0 start. But the Bears should have considerable confidence following the blowout of West Virginia. They know how important it is to beat a second Top 25 team after recording a 31-29 win over then-No. 14 Iowa State on Sept. 25.
Edge: Baylor
— John Werner