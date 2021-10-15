How they match up: Baylor vs. BYU

Baylor offense vs. BYU defense

After struggling to sustain offensive consistency against Iowa State and Oklahoma State, the Bears put together a balanced attack as they amassed 525 yards in last week’s 45-20 win over West Virginia, which had previously put up solid defensive numbers. BYU's defense is allowing 367.7 yards and 20.5 points per game, including 413 yards in last week’s 26-17 home loss to Boise State. The Bears should be able to find some holes.

Edge: Baylor

Baylor defense vs. BYU offense

The Bears delivered arguably their best defensive performance of the season as they collected a season-high six sacks against West Virginia. But they’ll face a dangerous BYU offense that features dual-threat quarterback Jaren Hall and physical running back Tyler Allgeier, who has rushed for 637 yards and eight scores after surpassing 1,000 yards last season. The Cougars will be much more difficult to contain because Allgeier’s running can set up the pass.

Edge: BYU

Key matchup: Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon vs. BYU secondary