How they match up: Baylor vs. BYU

Baylor offense vs. BYU defense

After facing former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon in a season-opening 50-21 road win over USF, BYU will take on the guy who replaced him. Blake Shapen looked sharp in the Bears’ 69-10 blitz of UAlbany by hitting 17 of 20 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns and also running for a score. The key for the Bears will be establishing a running game early against a strong BYU defensive line after gaining just 43 yards on 15 carries in the first half against UAlbany.

Edge: Baylor

BYU offense vs. Baylor defense

In their 38-24 win over BYU last season at McLane Stadium, the Bears shut down premier running back Tyler Allgeier for just 33 yards on 15 carries. Though Jaren Hall threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, he was often on the run as the Bears sacked him five times. Baylor will try to play the same kind of run defense against Cal transfer Christopher Brooks, who rushed for 135 yards on 13 carries against USF. But even if that happens, Hall’s experience could be enough to give the Cougars the advantage against a veteran Baylor defense.

Edge: BYU

Key matchup: Baylor receivers vs. BYU secondary

The Bears are undergoing a major overhaul at receiver, but they showed they’re up to the task against UAlbany. Monaray Baldwin opened Baylor’s scoring with a 47-yard catch from Shapen and later broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown run. Auburn transfer Hal Presley caught a 38-yard scoring pass. Sixth-year senior Gavin Holmes and sophomore Seth Jones can fly. That’s just scratching the surface for a fast Baylor receiving corps, who have the kind of speed that will be difficult for BYU’s secondary to deal with.

Edge: Baylor

Special teams

Baylor’s special teams were spectacular in the season opener as Holmes returned a punt for a 72-yard touchdown and Issac Power boomed his only punt for 57 yards. BYU's Jacob Oldroyd hit both of his field goals against USF, but Ryan Rehkow averaged just 36 yards on two punts. The Cougars had difficulty covering kicks against USF, which will be an even bigger problem against the Bears.

Edge: Baylor

Intangibles

The No. 21 Cougars are three-point favorites even though the No. 9 Bears are ranked higher. BYU showed it’s a force to be reckoned with in its 29-point road win over USF, and will certainly have plenty of motivation after losing to the Bears by two touchdowns at McLane Stadium last season. The Bears will have to adjust to the 4,551-foot altitude at Provo’s LaVell Edwards Stadium, which is much higher than any other venue the Bears will play at this season.

Edge: BYU